Next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 patch gives you a reason to play on consoles
Cyberpunk 2077's free next-gen upgrade is out now on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with 4K60FPS and 4K30FPS raytracing game modes.
Cyberpunk 2077 is finally playable on consoles thanks to a new free next-gen patch, offering tons of upgrades and optimizations for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware.
After a full year of controversy, the definitive console version of Cyberpunk 2077 is now out on next-gen hardware. The new version is free for anyone who bought the game on PS4 or Xbox One and features a bunch of enhancements including a 4K 60FPS mode (with dynamic scaling) as well as 4K 30FPS with ray tracing on. Sadly the game runs at 1440p 30FPS on Xbox Series S without any other game modes.
Cyberpunk 2077 has been tweaked for both next-gen consoles. On PlayStation 5, the game supports the console's Tempest 3D architecture offering 3D audio, haptic DualSense feedback, activity card support. The game also supports smart delivery on Series X/S so there's no need for multiple downloads, and sadly the PS4 trophies don't transfer to the PS5 version because it's technically a different game entirely.
Check below for more info on the updates:
NEXT-GEN EXCLUSIVES
- Added ray-traced local light shadows.
- Implemented native achievement support on next-gen consoles. Note that as the next-gen version has a different SKU, PlayStation trophies obtained in backward compatibility will not be transferred. Xbox achievements will automatically appear on the new version using the Smart Delivery feature.
- Introduced two graphics modes on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X:
- The Xbox Series S version has no graphics mode selection and is by default presented at 30 FPS in 1440p with dynamic resolution scaling.
- Added performance improvements which significantly decrease the number of FPS drops and improve rendering quality.
- Balanced HDR to achieve parity across all platforms.
- Various visual quality improvements.
- Added Activity Cards for PS5.
- Added Spanish voiceover support in the Americas (PlayStation codes: CUSA-16596 and CUSA-16597). Due to technical constraints, it is available only on next-gen consoles. For further details on language support see: Xbox, PlayStation.
- Implemented support for spatial audio on PlayStation 5 for 3D-audio-enabled headphones and built-in TV speakers via PS5 's Tempest 3D AudioTech solution.
