Cyberpunk 2077 looks out-of-this-world with DreamPunk 3.0 mod: photo-realistic in new 8K video

Cyberpunk 2077 with the latest version of the DreamPunk mod looks like a next-gen PC game: showcased in an utterly gorgeous new 8K video.

TL;DR: The DreamPunk 3.0 mod for Cyberpunk 2077 enhances the game with photo-realistic graphics, including Dynamic Contrast, Realistic Cloud Lighting, and improved weather effects. It optimizes performance with NVIDIA's DLSS 4 and RTX 50 series GPUs, offering lifelike facial animations, detailed car interiors, and hyper-realistic environments in 8K resolution.

Cyberpunk 2077 already looks good in stock form with all its ray tracing and path tracing goodness, but with the new DreamPunk 3.0 mod it looks like a photo-realistic, truly next-generation game running in 8K. Check it out:

The new version of the DreamPunk mod introduces new features and improvements, including Dynamic Contrast and Realistic Cloud Lighting, improved weather conditions for even more realistic weather effects, remade core LUT for higher dynamic range, more realistic sunlight, and oh-so-much more.

Cyberpunk 2077's new DreamPunk 3.0 mod also includes new graphics configuration improvements that work better with NVIDIAD's new DLSS 4 upscaling technology, and the improved technologies and features inside of the new Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

It starts off with some new facial animation that looks great, definitely an improvement over the stock graphics in Cyberpunk 2077, with the faces looking far more lifelike. The photorealistic car part of the DreamPunk 3.0 mod for Cyberpunk 2077 is nothing short of astonishing, like looking into not just a truly next-generation game, but like seeing the cars in better-than-real-life quality.

The realistic driving part of the game is another really nice touch, with the inside of the car rendered in an amazing level of detail with the dash of the car and speedometer clear, but a depth of field effect with the steering wheel provides another layer of immersion.

DreamPunk 3.0's hyper-realistic environments are also another beautiful highlight, looking absolutely astonishing in 8K with these levels of detail. Wrapping up with a motorbike ride through Night City is a nice way to end the video of Cyberpunk 2077 with DreamPunk 3.0 graphics enabled, running on NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card.

We won't even have these levels of graphics as standard within 5 years, unless the game is made from the ground up for next-gen consoles (PS6 and next-gen Xbox, as well as next-gen PC graphics cards).