McDonald's has added NFT to its menu, but there's a catch

The famous fast-food company McDonald's has reportedly added Non-Fungible Token's (NFTs) to its menu, but there is a catch.

Published Fri, Feb 11 2022 1:03 AM CST
According to a trademark attorney, the fast-food chain, McDonald's has added Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to its menu.

McDonald's has added NFT to its menu, but there's a catch 01 | TweakTown.com

RT reports that trademark attorney and founder of Gerben Intellectual Property, Josh Gerben, has tweeted that McDonald's has filed to register ten trademarks within virtual reality, some of those trademarks are for operating a virtual restaurant that features home delivery, and "providing on-line actual and virtual concerts and other virtual events." Gerben also writes that the applications request approval to provide "downloadable multimedia files" that include artwork, audio, video as well as NFTs.

It seems that McDonald's is joining other companies and big brands such as Nike, Walmart, Adidas, and others in taking the steps to prepare for the explosion that will be the virtual world or metaverse. McDonald's, as well as Panera Bread, are moving towards trademarking their products for virtual use. It's possible that as the metaverse becomes adopted and more people are within the virtual space, we could see virtual avatars going to a virtual McDonald's restaurant and getting food as an in-game activity.

NEWS SOURCE:rt.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

