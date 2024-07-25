Microsoft rolls out new Windows 11 update that adds more advertisements to your PC

Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 update that adds more advertisements to the Microsoft Store, fuelling the talk about Windows 11 adpocalypse.

For quite some time now, some Windows 11 users have been vocal about the seemingly exponential push into "Suggestions" becoming embedded in different regions of the operating system.

Many of these Windows users, including myself for that matter, consider what Microsoft's is calling "Suggestions" as advertisements, and they are seemingly popping up in various places around the operating system. It was only earlier this month that Microsoft stuck with its decision to roll out a new advertisement for Xbox Game Pass within the Start Menu and Settings.

As for the Start Menu update, Microsoft added advertisement placements for Microsoft 365, Xbox Game Pass and OneDrive. These updates are being viewed by many as ways for Microsoft to sell its Windows users on its other products. Luckily, in most cases Redmond allows users to turn off these advertisements, but not always.

Microsoft has now rolled out Windows 11 Build 22635.3936 to Insiders in the Beta Channel, and while this is a Windows 11 update, the biggest change within it is a new feature being added to the Microsoft Store. According to reports, when users now search in the Microsoft Store, a new flyout will appear that shows suggested apps, presumably based on what is being searched. It's unclear if these app suggestions will be available for paid advertisement.