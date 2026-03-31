Sony files trademark for new Mimic gun controller with haptic feedback, possibly for PlayStation 5 or PSVR2

Months ago, Sony re-filed a trademark patent for Mimic, an experimental gun controller that was used in its Future Immersive Entertainment demo experience.

TL;DR: Sony filed a trademark for Mimic, an experimental wireless gun controller with advanced haptic feedback demonstrated at CES 2025. Will it come to the PS5? The PSVR2? Maybe even the PS6?

Sony has filed a trademark for Mimic, an interesting new experimental gun controller that may or may not actually release.

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A bit of trademark research on Japanese database Chizai Watch has yielded some interesting results. According to a quick search, Sony Interactive Entertainment has recently filed three trademarks: Flexstrike, Pulse Elevate, and the semi-mysterious Mimic.

Two of these trademarks have manifested into consumer-ready products; the Flexstrike is Sony's new PS5 fighting stick, and the Pulse Elevate are the wireless speakers with built-in mics.

So what about the Mimic? What actually is it? Sony created a special wireless gun controller with advanced haptic feedback, and demoed the technology at CES 2025 at its innovative Future Immersive Entertainment showcase. At that event, gamers could try out Sony's new technology, blasting zombies from The Last of Us using the peripheralized boomstick.

Sony even created a quick 20-second clip that specifically highlights the Mimic controller:

"We're giving visitors a brand new controller, a Mimic Controller, that they can use to defend themselves. Users are going to experience a new level of haptics of inertia and weight that has never been done in gaming," said Guy Wilday, VP, Interactive Technology, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

"It has weight-shifting module inside. Every hold, swipe has been translated as intent. Having technology that brings the reality from virtual world to real world, that's the big, great leap that Mimic is taking."

As with all experimental and R&D concept tech, there's no guarantee that Mimic will be a finalized product that consumers can buy. However, the other two trademarks on this list were turned into consumer devices, so it's a possibility.

In truth, Sony's flagging PSVR2 platform seems like the best fit for this kind of peripheral, but there's a possibility that Sony is targeting more immersive entertainment with the PlayStation 6--perhaps Mimic will be saved as a next-gen peripheral, powering a new Last of Us experience?

Or maybe it was just a tech demo and the gun will stay in the vaults forever. We'll have to wait to see for sure.