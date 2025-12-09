Mysterious Game Awards statue found in trademark, Larian says it's not Divinity Original Sin 3

The mysterious statue from The Game Awards has been spotted in a new trademark filed by a German law firm who has represented Larian Studios in the past.

TL;DR: The mysterious Game Awards statue, initially sparking rumors about Diablo and God of War, is now linked to a new Divinity game through a recent trademark filing by Larian Studios' legal representatives. Despite no current plans for Divinity Original Sin 3, this hints at upcoming Divinity-related announcements.

Gamers are on a scavenger hunt to figure out what the puzzling The Game Awards statue could be, and a new trademark filing offers some clues.

A bit ago, The Game Awards showrunner Geoff Keighley posted a picture of a bizarre demon-clad statue. This sent the rumor mill buzzing with the possibilities of which game could be revealed then TGA premieres this Thursday. Could it be Diablo? Maybe The Elder Scrolls? The new God of War game that could be set in Egypt? Maybe Lords of the Fallen 2? Those were debunked, and now thanks to a trademark filing found by MP1st, there's speculation that the statue is teasing a Divinity game.

Interestingly enough, Larian's Michael Douse recently squashed the Divinity Original Sin 3 rumors, saying: "There aren't currently any plans for a new Divinity Original Sin 3 game but once we are ready to show what we've been working on we will."

The trademark also needs a bit of context.

The image that lines up with the statue, trademark 019288427, was filed on the same day as two other trademarks.

One trademark was for Divinity, which is undoubtedly related to the accidentally-leaked Divinity Original Sin 2 next-gen release.

The other trademark is a mysterious icon of what could be a figure caught in a spiderweb of some sorts, with seven points on the design.

The trademarks were filed by a German law firm called IHDE & PARTNER RECHTSANWÄLTE. This firm has represented Larian Studios in the past, filing trademarks on the developer's behalf, but not just Larian--there's trademarks for studios like Yager, as well as CaseKing, and even a trademark for a Conan logo (see below).

If the trademark isn't for Divinity, or a Larian game, then it feels like the other icon--the spiderweb one--could be associated with the statue game in some way. Or maybe they aren't related at all.