MSI SPATIUM M450 Gen 4 NVMe SSD: 3.6GB/sec reads, up to 1TB capacity

MSI's new SPATIUM M450 Gen 4 NVMe SSDs are for the mainstream: 3.6GB/sec reads and 3GB/sec writes in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB.

Published Wed, Feb 2 2022 8:29 PM CST
MSI has just revealed its new SPATIUM M450 series SSDs available on the super-fast PCIe 4.0 standard and using high-quality, high-density 3D NAND flash.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The new MSI SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs come in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities with speeds topping out at 3.6GB/sec (3600MB/sec) reads, and up to 3GB/sec (3000MB/sec) writes on the 1TB model. MSI's new SPATIUM M450 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD in the 500GB capacity offers 3.6GB/sec (3600MB/sec) reads, and up to 2.3GB/sec (2300MB/sec) writes, while the 250GB model has up to 3.5GB/sec (3500MB/sec) reads and up to 1.2GB/sec (1200MB/sec) writes.

All of the new MSI SPATIUM M450 SSDs use the Phison's E19T controller, arrive in the M.2 2280 form factor, and are -- as always -- backward compatible with PCIe Gen3, Gen2, and Gen1. There's a 5-year warranty on the drives, or once you hit their TBW (terabytes written) which is up to 150, 300, and 600 for the 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB models respectively.

MSI SPATIUM M450 SSD Advanced Features:

  • TRIM (Performance Optimization, OS support required)
  • SMART (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology)
  • LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check) ECC Algorithm
  • End to End Data Path Protection
  • APST (Autonomous Power State Transition)
  • TCG Pyrite (Encryption, Data Security)
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

