Storage

Samsung's new 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD launched: up to 14.8GB/sec, up to monster 8TB capacity

Samsung's next-gen 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD is here: up to 14.8GB/sec reads and up to a monster 8TB capacity. 1TB, 2TB, 4TB models are available on March 18.

Samsung's new 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD launched: up to 14.8GB/sec, up to monster 8TB capacity
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung has unveiled the 9100 PRO Gen5 SSDs, offering read speeds up to 14.8GB/sec and capacities up to 8TB.

Samsung has officially unveiled its next-gen 9100 PRO Gen5 SSDs, with read speeds of up to 14.8GB/sec and comes in up to a monster 8TB capacity. Check it out:

Samsung's new 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD launched: up to 14.8GB/sec, up to monster 8TB capacity 39
4

The new Samsung 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD has sequential read speeds of up to 14.8GB/sec (14,800MB/sec) and writes of up to 13.4GB/sec (13,400MB/sec) which is a huge 99% performance improvement over the last-gen 990 PRO Gen4 SSD. The random reads and writes are now also much higher at 2200K IOPS and 2600K IOPS, respectively.

Samsung has designed an advanced heat management solution on the 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD that improves power efficiency by up to 49% over previous-gen models, with its optimized thermal pad integrated 8.8mmT heatsink for 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, with a thicker 11.25mmT heatsink for 8TB Gen5 SSD.

Speaking of the 8TB model, the Samsung 9100 PRO Gen5 in 8TB is the first consumer NVMe SSD for Samsung in that huge capacity: perfect for gamers who want oodles of ridiculously fast Gen5 SSD goodness, next-gen content creation, professional workloads, and AI workloads.

Samsung's new 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD launched: up to 14.8GB/sec, up to monster 8TB capacity 37
4

Samsung will have its new 9100 PRO Gen5 SSDs releasing on March 18, 2025 while the largest 8TB model will launch later this year.

  • Samsung 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD 1TB: $172
  • Samsung 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD 2TB: $292
  • Samsung 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD 4TB: $573
  • Samsung 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD 8TB: later this year

Jim Kiczek, Vice President of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics America, said: "From AI-driven creators shaping the future to gamers pushing the limits, we saw a clear need for innovation to support users who need more forward-thinking memory technology as they push the bounds of what's possible in their work. The 9100 PRO SSD establishes a new era of performance to help them achieve exactly that. With more storage, even better speeds, improved power efficiency and seamless reliability, the lineup empowers users to continue innovating without storage limitations".

NEWS SOURCES:news.samsung.com, wccftech.com

