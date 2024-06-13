GIGABYTE releases AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD: up to 14.5GB/sec reads, up to 4TB capacity

GIGABYTE has just unleashed its new AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with sequential read speeds of up to 14.5GB/sec.

GIGABYTE has just released its fastest-ever AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD and Phison's latest PS5026-E26 SSD controller, with optimized 232-layer 3D TLC NAND flash.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company offers its new AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, each with slight differences in read/write speeds. The new 1TB model will pump out up to 13.6GB/sec sequential reads and up to 10.2GB/sec sequential writes. The 2TB model pumps out the highest speeds of up to 14.5GB/sec reads and up to 12.7GB/sec writes. Lastly, the largest 4TB capacity model has up to 14.1GB/sec reads and up to 12.6GB/sec writes.

Inside, the AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD uses the Phison PS5026-E26 SSD controller, based on the 12nm process node, using 232-layer 3D TLC NAND flash with 8 flash channels with 64 CEs and DDR4 caching support. The 1TB Gen5 14000 SSD features 2GB of LPDDR4, the 2TB features 4GB of LPDDR4, while the 4TB model features 8GB of external cache.

GIGABYTE explained on its website: "Along with the built-in DDR4 DRAM cache design, the AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD delivers an incredible performance boost of PCle 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, which is perfect for high loading operation like AI application or game play. Featuring AORUS optimized Direct Storage support, the AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD promise a superior stability with exceptional performance. Further with AES-256 encrytion, TRIM, SMART, and ECC techonlogy, the AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD ensures the data integrity and safety as well".