GIGABYTE releases AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD: up to 14.5GB/sec reads, up to 4TB capacity

GIGABYTE has just unleashed its new AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD: 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with sequential read speeds of up to 14.5GB/sec.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

GIGABYTE has just released its fastest-ever AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD and Phison's latest PS5026-E26 SSD controller, with optimized 232-layer 3D TLC NAND flash.

GIGABYTE releases AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD: up to 14.5GB/sec reads, up to 4TB capacity 64
Open Gallery 2

The company offers its new AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, each with slight differences in read/write speeds. The new 1TB model will pump out up to 13.6GB/sec sequential reads and up to 10.2GB/sec sequential writes. The 2TB model pumps out the highest speeds of up to 14.5GB/sec reads and up to 12.7GB/sec writes. Lastly, the largest 4TB capacity model has up to 14.1GB/sec reads and up to 12.6GB/sec writes.

Inside, the AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD uses the Phison PS5026-E26 SSD controller, based on the 12nm process node, using 232-layer 3D TLC NAND flash with 8 flash channels with 64 CEs and DDR4 caching support. The 1TB Gen5 14000 SSD features 2GB of LPDDR4, the 2TB features 4GB of LPDDR4, while the 4TB model features 8GB of external cache.

GIGABYTE explained on its website: "Along with the built-in DDR4 DRAM cache design, the AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD delivers an incredible performance boost of PCle 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, which is perfect for high loading operation like AI application or game play. Featuring AORUS optimized Direct Storage support, the AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD promise a superior stability with exceptional performance. Further with AES-256 encrytion, TRIM, SMART, and ECC techonlogy, the AORUS Gen5 14000 SSD ensures the data integrity and safety as well".

  • Form Factor: M.2 2280
  • Interface: PCI-Express 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0
  • Total Capacity: 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB
  • Sequential Read speed: up to 14,500 MB/s (2 TB Variant)
  • Sequential Write speed: up to 12,700 MB/s (2 TB Variant)
  • Warranty: Limited 5-years
  • Must be used with Motherboard Heatsink
Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE AORUS Gen5 12000 SSD 2TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State (AG512K2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$269.99
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2024 at 8:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags