WD added gigantic 8TB option to its WD BLACK SN850X SSD family: up to 7.2GB/sec from $849

Western Digital has just very quietly unleashed a monster 8TB version of its super-fast WD_BLACK SN850X SSD family, offering up to 7.3GB/sec reads and the huge 8TB capacity starting from $849.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new WD_BLACK SN850X 8TB SSD will fit into any laptop or PC with an M.2 2280 NVMe slot, or if you need a monster 8TB Gen4 SSD for your PlayStation 5, Western Digital has your back. Inside, the new WD_BLACK SN850X 8TB SSD uses TLC 3D NAND for the huge storage capacity and up to 7.2GB/sec (7200MB/sec) reads and up to 6.6GB/sec (6600MB/sec) writes.

Western Digital allows buying the new WD_BLACK SN850X 8TB SSD (and the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB SSDs) with or without a heatsink. The new 8TB model is $849 without the heatsink or $899 with the heatsink. The new 8TB SSD is slightly slower than the 4TB and 2TB SN850X SSDs, which both other up to 7.3GB/sec writes (just 100MB/sec more) than the 7.2GB/sec from the 8TB SN850X SSD.

Read more: WD_Black SN850X 2TB SSD Review

WD explains its WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD family: "Crush load times and slash throttling, lagging, and texture pop-ins with the WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe™ SSD. Available in capacities of 1TB up to 8TB2, this gaming drive is built for top-tier performance. With 7,300MB/s speeds (1TB - 4TB models) and a heatsink option to maintain performance, you can enjoy your favorite games without worrying about lag. Plus, the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows® only) can automatically turn on Game Mode 2.0 features. The WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe™ SSD delivers a smooth, fast experience -and the innovations that let you compete at your absolute peak".