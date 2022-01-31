MSI refreshes Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT: higher GPU clocks, more

MSI tweaks its Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT GAMING TRIO cards with faster GPU clocks, fresh new backplates for the New Year.

MSI has made some tweaks to its custom Radeon RX 6900 XT and Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING Z TRIO and GAMING PLUS TRIO graphics cards, which include some boosted GPU clock speeds.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING Z TRIO will be the fastest custom RDNA 2-based graphics card on the market when it drops, with the Navi 21 GPU boosting up to 2425MHz. This is 60MHz higher than the 2365MHz GPU clock on MSI's custom Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO.

MSI's other Radeon RX 6900 XT cards include the GAMING TRIO, GAMING X TRIO, and then the new GAMING TRIO PLUS and GAMING Z TRIO cards. As for GPU clocks, we're looking at 2250MHz for the GAMING TRIO, 2340MHz for the GAMING X TRIO, while the new GAMING TRIO PLUS hits 2365MHz and the new GAMING Z TRIO at the top with 2425MHz.

There's also a fancy new tweaked backplate for the new GAMING PLUS and GAMING Z TRIO cards, but the backplate that is debuting here on the new cards was used on the MSI GeForce RTX 6900 XT GAMING X graphics card.