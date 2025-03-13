NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 is now the most popular GPU on Amazon, RTX 5080 also in top 10

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 dethrones AMD's just-launched Radeon RX 9070 XT as the most popular GPU on Amazon, RTX 5080 also makes the top 10.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 has become the most popular graphics card on Amazon, surpassing AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT. The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 12GB OC leads sales.

NVIDIA's just-released GeForce RTX 5070 is the most popular graphics card on Amazon right now, dethroning AMD's also just-released Radeon RX 9070 XT.

AMD rapidly rose to the top of Amazon's most-wanted GPU list with its new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs, but now that NVIDIA's new mid-range GeForce RTX 5070 is here, the RTX 5070 is now the top dog (at least on Amazon). NVIDIA launched its mid-range RTX 5070 the day before the RX 9070 XT, but it took a week before it could topple the flagship RDNA 4 card on Amazon's most-wanted GPU list.

At the very tippy top of Amazon's best-selling graphics cards is the custom ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 12GB OC graphics card, MSI is second with its previous-gen RTX 3060, while third place (at least at the time of writing) is GIGABYTE's custom Radeon RX 7600 XT GAMING OC 16G graphics card.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 also appears once again in the top 10 list on Amazon's most popular GPUs, also belonging to ASUS with the 7th most popular GPU being its SFF-ready Prime RTX 5070 OC Edition, with ASUS also taking the 8th most popular position with the higher-end TUF Gaming RTX 5080 OC Edition.

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 "RDNA 4" graphics cards have been completely knocked out of the top 10 most popular graphics cards on Amazon, but this will change every day... for now, RDNA 4 is gone.