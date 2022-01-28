All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Rambus announces PCIe 6.0 controller: pumps up to 64GB/sec speeds

Rambus announces its new PCIe 6.0 controller, using PAM4 signalling that unleashes up to 64 GT/s transfer speeds for data centers.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Jan 28 2022 6:28 PM CST
Rambus has joined its competitors in announcing a next-gen PCIe 6.0 controller for next-generation data centers.

The new Rambus PCIe 6.0 controller will allow super-speeds across data-intensive markets, these include not just data centers but also AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) as well as IoT (Internet of Things), defense, and aerospace.

Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus explains: "The rapid advancement of AI/ML and data-intensive workloads requires that we continue to provide higher data rate solutions with best-in-class latency, power, and area. As the latest addition to our portfolio of industry-leading interface IP, our PCIe 6.0 Controller offers customers an easy to integrate solution that delivers both performance and security for advanced SoCs and FPGAs".

Rambus announces PCIe 6.0 controller: pumps up to 64GB/sec speeds 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Rambus announces PCIe 6.0 controller: pumps up to 64GB/sec speeds 09 | TweakTown.com

Key features of the Rambus PCIe 6.0 Controller include:

  • Supports PCIe 6.0 specification including 64 GT/s data rate and PAM4 signaling
  • Supports fixed-sized FLITs that enable high-bandwidth efficiency
  • Implements low-latency Forward Error Correction (FEC) for link robustness
  • Internal data path size automatically scales up or down (256, 512, 1024 bits) based on max. link speed and width for reduced gate count and optimal throughput
  • Backward compatible to PCIe 5.0, 4.0 and 3.0/3.1
  • Supports Endpoint, Root-Port, Dual-Mode, and Switch port configurations
  • Integrated IDE optimized for performance
