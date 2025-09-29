Samsung teases it will release its next-gen Gen6 SSD in 512TB capacity in 2027

Samsung confirms its next-gen PM1763 Gen6 SSD in 512TB capacity will launch in 2027, expect up to blistering 32GB/sec speeds of the future.

TL;DR: Samsung plans to launch ultra-fast Gen6 SSDs by 2027, featuring up to 512TB capacity and read speeds between 28GB/s and 32GB/s. These enterprise-grade PCIe Gen6 SSDs will deliver double the performance and improved power efficiency, targeting data centers and HPC servers with advanced 7th Gen Z-NAND technology.

Samsung will be unleashing monster-fast Gen6 SSDs onto the market in 2027, teasing it'll have new Gen6 SSDs in 512TB capacity in less than two years.

During the GMIF Innovation Summit 2025 event in Shenzen, China, SSD manufacturers have come out of the woodwork teasing their next-gen SSD technologies. The enterprise and HPC server segments will see multiple new technologies unleashed in 2026/2027 that will help unlock even higher speeds across the board (CPU, GPU, networking, storage) with PCIe Gen6 SSDs being a big part of that.

Samsung VP & Chief Technology Officer of its Memory Business Unit, Kevin Yoo, said that his firm is working on next-gen CXL 3.1 and PCIe 6.0 CMM-D products which should be available next year. Yoo teased that Samsung's next-gen PM1763 Gen6 SSD solution will be launching in early 2026, offering double the performance, improved power efficiency, and 25W power consumption. The company is also preparing its 7th Gen Z-NAND with GIDS for 2026, too.

Samsung will have a monster Gen6 SSD on the market in 512GB capacity in 2027, where we should expect somewhere between 28GB/sec and 32GB/sec read speeds, while the company will be releasing bigger versions of its Gen5 SSDs, with the 256GB Gen5 SSD being pushed onto the market. These new SSDs will arrive in the EDSFF 1T form factor, so they're not for your gaming PC.