FADU unveils next-gen PCIe Gen6 SSD controller: up to 28.5GB/sec, 512GB capacity, under 9W

TL;DR: FADU's new Sierra FC6161 PCIe Gen6 SSD controller delivers up to 28.5GB/sec read/write speeds, 6.9 million IOPS, and 512TB capacity with under 9W power consumption. This enterprise-grade controller surpasses competitors in performance and efficiency, marking a significant advancement in next-gen SSD technology.

FADU has just announced its new Gen6 SSD controller at FMS 2025, offering up to huge 28.5GB/sec read speeds, 6.9 million IOPS, and up to 512GB capacities at less than 9W of power.

Silicon Motion announced the world's first PCIe Gen6 SSD controller with the introduction of its new SM8466 SSD controller last week, a new enterprise Gen6 SSD controller with up to 28GB/sec speeds and 512GB capacities. But now, South Korean manufacturer, FADU, has unveiled its new enterprise-grade Sierra FC6161, a next-gen PCIe Gen6 SSD controller that's capable of 28.5GB/sec speeds and up to 512GB capacities on Gen6 SSDs.

FADU's new Sierra FC6161 Gen6 SSD controller has read and write speeds of up to 28.5GB/sec, which is 500MB/sec more (28GB/sec versus 28.5GB/sec) than the SM8466 Gen6 controller from Silicon Motion, also in up to 512GB capacity. We've got 6.9 million IOPS for random read, and 1 million IOPS for random write, with power consumption at less than 9W.

FADU is providing power metric details with its new Sierra FC6161 PCIe Gen6 SSD controller, with under 9W TDP, because now we can compare them against other SSD controllers. The fastest consumer-grade Gen5 SSDs based on something like Phison's high-end E28 controller uses up to 7.5W under load, while enterprise-class Samsung PM1733 SSDs can chew over 20W at peak load.

Don't go expecting to see Gen6 SSDs inside of your system any time soon, as the market is pointing to us not seeing Gen6 SSDs in the consumer market until 2030. There's no real need for users to have 28GB/sec right now when a high-end Gen5 drive is still pumping up to 14GB/sec. A good Gen4 SSD can still crank over 7GB/sec, which is fantastic for most users.

Still, we all want to see Gen6 everything, ASAP.

