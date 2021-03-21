Synopsys first with complete IP solution for PCIe 6.0 tech in Q3 2021

PCIe 6.0 is getting finalized right now, but Synopsys is ahead of the curve announcing the industry's first complete PCIe 6.0 IP solution.

The final PCIe 6.0 specification is still a few months away so what Synopsys is first with is its complete PCIe 6.0 IP solution that it can provide companies with to integrated into their designs. The new PCIe 6.0 IP solution is on the smaller and new 5nm node, too. What Synopsys is doing here with the DesignWare IP package for PCIe 6.0 is provide a new controller, the physical interface (PHY) and verification IP.

We have data transfer rates of up to 64 GT/s per pin, which is up from 8 GT/s on PCIe 3.0, 16 GT/s on PCIe 4.0 and 32 GT/s on the PCIe 5.0 standard. Not only are there major boosts in data transfer rates, but there's also power reductions of up to 20% chip-to-chip, riser card, and backplane interfaces.

DesignWare Controller, PHY and Verification IP supports the latest features in the PCI Express 6.0 specification, enabling early SoC development

Low-latency controller with new MultiStream architecture delivers up to 2X the throughput of a conventional PCI Express controller

High-performance PHY in 5-nm process with unique analog and DSP techniques provides 20 percent less power across chip-to-chip, riser card and backplane interfaces

Comprehensive set of protocol, methodology and productivity features enable rapid verification of PCI Express 6.0 designs

John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for IP at Synopsys explains: "Advanced cloud computing, storage and machine learning applications are transferring significant amounts of data, requiring designers to incorporate the latest high-speed interfaces with minimal latency to meet the bandwidth demands of these systems".

He continued: "With Synopsys' complete DesignWare IP solution for PCI Express 6.0, companies can get an early start on their PCIe 6.0-based designs and leverage Synopsys' proven expertise and established leadership in PCI Express to accelerate their path to silicon success".

We have only just moved over to PCIe 4.0 technology with AMD and now Intel with its new Rocket Lake-S release... PCIe 5.0 is a while away from consumers and gamers yet -- and PCIe 6.0 is miles off but will serve the high-performance computing (HPC), AI and massive storage networks as a huge injection of bandwidth.