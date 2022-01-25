All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Real-life doomsday comet hits New York City in prank video for Netflix

Blizzard's new IP: Modern meets fantasy online survival game

Blizzard today confirmed it's working on a new survival game IP and it looks to merge modern day with otherworldly fantasy.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jan 25 2022 1:02 PM CST   |   Updated Tue, Jan 25 2022 1:06 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Blizzard's next big IP might be an interesting take on a Kid in King Arthur's Court and The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe.

Blizzard's new IP: Modern meets fantasy online survival game 553 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today Blizzard confirmed it is working on an ambitious new IP. The unnamed project is a survival game that merges modern and fantasy together, as per details gleaned from a brief concept art glimpse. Job listings also confirm the new IP will be an online-based adventure which is Blizzard's usual fare.

"Blizzard is embarking on our next quest. We are going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a brand-new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored," reads a job posting.

Blizzard's new IP: Modern meets fantasy online survival game 323 | TweakTown.com

We've known about Blizzard's new IPs for a long time. The company has been incubating this new IP and another unannounced multiplayer shooter for a while, and Blizzard is also trying to create a shared games engine to power its future titles.

Alan Adham discussed the new incubation pipeline back in August 2021:

"We're tight-lipped about it, but our new game pipeline has been in development for many years and it's greater than it's ever been across our core franchises and mobile, new IP and new genres. I'm looking forward to our teams launching their already announced new games in the not-too-distant future and in due course announcing a few new ones that you've yet to hear about," Adham said.

So what is Blizzard working on? Here's a selection:

Buy at Amazon

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Deluxe Edition) - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/25/2022 at 12:30 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.