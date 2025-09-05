Days Gone developer Sony Bend hiring for new multiplayer game

Days Gone developer Sony Bend is currently hiring a creative director to lead a new online multiplayer project, may be part of PlayStation live game plan.

TL;DR: Sony Bend Studio, known for Days Gone, is hiring a creative director for a new multiplayer or live service game, signaling a renewed focus on live games despite past project cancellations and layoffs. Sony continues cautiously with live service titles, potentially reviving classic franchises for multiplayer experiences.

The developers behind first-party PlayStation game Days Gone are planning another shot at a live service game, or a project with some sort of multiplayer element, new job listings indicate.

Sony Bend is hiring a creative director for a new unspecified game, and based on the requirements, it sounds like it'll be a live service game. The studio requires that candidates have experience with how multiplayer games are developed and designed.

Reports indicate that the Bend, Oregon-based studio was already working on a live service game for Sony, but this project was cancelled, leading to heavy layoffs at the group. It's unclear how this creative director job listing fits into the current plans, or whether or not the listing is old and no longer valid.

Given the lackluster reception with the PlayStation live games, including games like Concord and Fairgames, it is possible that Sony will look to more familiar classic franchises to adapt into multiplayer games. On this note, Bend could be working on some sort of Syphon Filter or Resistance multiplayer live game to fit alongside Sony's aspirations.

"Sony Bend Studio, renowned creator of Days Gone, Uncharted: Golden Abyss, Resistance: Retribution and the Syphon Filter series, is seeking outstanding talent to join our passionate and creative family in crafting our next title.

"We are seeking an experienced and visionary Creative Director to help lead a project currently in development. This role is responsible for driving the decisions that set the creative vision, quality bar, and emotional tone of the game."

While Sony has considerably dialed back its plans on delivering GaaS titles, the company is still moving ahead and will launch more live games in the future, albeit at a more selective rate.

Sony's next game is Marathon, a new extraction shooter from Bungie, as well as the next MLB The Show game. Outside of these, Sony has remained tight-lipped about its lineup.