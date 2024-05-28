400 people working on new Witcher game, full production to start in 2024

Polaris, CD Projekt's next game, has over 400 people working on it and the project is expected to go into full production in the second half of 2024.

CD Projekt gives new updates on its new Witcher project.

Now that Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty is shipped out, CD Projekt is now full steam ahead on Polaris, their next big multi-game release. The Polish devs are working a new series of games set in the continuation of The Witcher universe, and the first game, Polaris, will kickstart an evolved saga for the landmark fantasy franchise.

While CD Projekt isn't yet ready to talk specifics, the company did confirm it most of its developers are attached to Polaris. The studio currently has 64% of its total workforce on Polaris, or 407 people, and CD Projekt is confident the game will enter principal development sometime in the latter half of 2024. This means the game will be in full production while CD Projekt also works on other games in parallel--titles like the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, Orion, and its new IP, Hadar.

"The largest of the new projects, going by the size of the team but also the progress of ongoing work is Polaris, the upcoming first installment in the new Witcher trilogy. Over 400 people are currently working on the game, and we plan to move on to the production phase in the second half of the year," CD Projekt Group Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said in today's earnings call.

The studio also has 13 people working on "other" projects. Right now, CD Projekt has announced the following games: