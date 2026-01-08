Report: Blizzard's new Starcraft shooter may be shown at Blizzcon 2026

New reports say Blizzard may reveal a surprise new third-person action shooter set in the StarCraft universe during September's big Blizzcon 2026 event.

TL;DR: Blizzard is reportedly developing a new third-person StarCraft action shooter, potentially revealed at Blizzcon 2026. Led by former Far Cry director Dan Hay, this AAA project signals Blizzard's renewed focus on the StarCraft franchise, alongside regional collaborations and possible integration with Xbox Game Pass.

Blizzard might be ready to reveal a surprise new StarCraft project at this year's Blizzcon celebration.

Blizzard is reportedly working on a new third-person action shooter set in the StarCraft universe. The info was revealed as part of Jason Schreier's book on Blizzard's history, which said that the shooter had been greenlit at Blizzard. The game may end up being a high-profile AAA experience, as former Far Cry executive producer and creative director Dan Hay is said to be leading production.

Now there's another report from Windows Central that says this new mystery StarCraft shooter could be revealed at Blizzcon 2026 in September.

Blizzard had previously cancelled two StarCraft shooters in the past: Ghost, and Ares. The status of this new project remains unclear, however Blizzard does show signs of revitalizing the StarCraft franchise; back in April 2025, it was reported that Nexon received the rights to make a new StarCraft game for Southeast Asia.

This isn't the first time Blizzard has catered to regional audiences: Diablo 2 Resurrected has its own separate client server in China with exclusive gear and content, and Overwatch and Diablo IV are likewise separate, with Diablo Immortal also being co-developed by Asian monetization giant NetEase.

It's also unclear how these projects will interact with Xbox Game Pass, if at all. If the games are to launch into Game Pass, like all Xbox Game Studios titles, then that delivery method could shape the overall scope of the experience, with a heavier emphasis on multiplayer and/or online play.

Blizzard has yet to announce or confirm anything on this topic.