All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Diablo 2 gets its first new runeword in 17 years, and it's amazing

One of Diablo 2 Resurrected's new v2.4 runewords have been revealed, and it's so impressive it's almost too good to be true.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jan 17 2022 4:01 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The first new runeword in the last 17 years has been revealed...and it's pretty impressive.

Diablo 2 gets its first new runeword in 17 years, and it's amazing 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

YouTuber Dbrunski125 revealed one of the new runewords coming to Diablo 2 Resurrected and it's actually very powerful. The runeword is called Unbending Will (Fal+Io+Ith+Eld+El+Hel) and it's basically a budget-friendly Breath of the Dying.

Unbending Will can only be rolled in 6 open socket swords, which includes phase blades and colossus blades, and features a base 330% enhanced damage modifier. That's just 20% lower than the base Breath of the Dying edmg without a single high rune used. Fal, the highest rune, is a budget rune often dropped in nightmare hellforge or countess runs.

The stats really speak for themselves...and that taunt on striking proc could be very useful for higher-level barbs who want to draw enemies towards them.

This runeword and more are coming with Diablo 2 Resurrected's v2.4 patch.

Unbending Will

  • 18% chance to cast level 18 taunt on striking
  • +3 to combat skills (barbarian only)
  • 20% increased attack speed
  • 330% enhanced damge
  • 9 to maximum damage
  • 50 to attack rating
  • 75% damage to undead
  • 50 to attack rating against undead
  • 8% life stolen per hit
  • Prevent Monster Heal
  • 10 to strength
  • 10 to vitality
  • Damaged reduced by 8
  • 1 to light radius
  • Requirements -20%
Buy at Amazon

Far Cry 6 PlayStation 5 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/17/2022 at 4:02 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.