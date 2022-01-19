All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New D2R runewords: Unbending Will, Flickering Flame, Wisdom, Mist

Three new Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords have leaked so far, including Unbending Will, Wisdom, Mist, and Flickering Flame.

Published Wed, Jan 19 2022 1:36 PM CST
Four new Diablo 2 Resurrected runewords have leaked so far, including Unbending Will, Wisdom, Mist, and Flickering Flame.

A bit ago we reported on Unbending Will, the first new Diablo 2 runeword released in the last 17 years. Now three other runewords have been leaked, showing us what to expect from Diablo 2 Resurrected's big new v2.4 update.

Three other runewords of various utility have surfaced: Flickering Flame (Nef + Pul + Vex), Wisdom (Pul + Ith + Eld), and Mist (Cham + Shael + Gul +Thul + Ith). The first two runewords are so-so and have some specific applications.

Flickering Flame (Nef + Pul + Vex)

Flickering Flame is a helmet-based runeword and it's pretty expensive, costing a Pul and a Vex that are both used in the powerful Heart of the Oak runeword favored by Hammerdins. It's a steep price for an interesting concept for casters, primarily fire sorcs or druids. +3 fire skills with -% enemy fire resistances can be pretty potent and puts this up there with a fire version of Nightwing's Veil. The resist fire aura will also free up some other in-slot gear that may be reserved for fire resistance and will help against hydras in Trav and Mephisto runs.

Wisdom (Pul + Ith + Eld)

Next up is Wisdom , which is more appropriately priced. It's a 3os helmet runeword with the cost of Pul, Ith, and Eld. That's pretty affordable and the stats are interesting for melee builds, especially bowazons. While there's no skills, the standout stats are the % piercing attack, bonus to attack rating, mana leech, and cannot be frozen, which is one of the best defenses against slowdown for melee characters.

Mist (Cham + Shael + Gul +Thul + Ith)

Last but not least we have Mist, a powerful but somewhat expensive bow runeword. Mist is placed in 5os bows (hydra bows, grand matron bows, matriarchal bows) and offers substantial powerhouse effects for raw damage. The concentration aura when equipped is an instant eye-catcher, as is the massive 300%+ enhanced damage, +3 skills, freezes target, and huge +40 all resistances. The piercing attack will also go a long way and offers another free in-slot item to anyone who usually uses Razortail for bowazons.

Blizzard has yet to officially confirm the runewords and we don't exactly know when patch 2.4 will go live...but it will also bring a new ladder reset that reflects runeword changes, skill rebalances, and new monster adjustments.

