Diablo 2 gets new playable class after 25 years, Warlock confirmed in new $25 expansion

TL;DR: Diablo 2 Resurrected introduces the Warlock, its first new class in 25 years, via the $25 Reign of the Warlock update. Featuring Summoning, Binding, and Chaos skill trees, Warlocks summon and consume demons for unique buffs, expanding gameplay with fresh skills and strategic depth.

Diablo 2 now has a new class for the first time in 25 years: The Warlock.

The Warlock class is coming to Diablo 2 Resurrected as part of the new Reign of the Warlock update, a major content drop that will expand the game with new skills and abilities. The expansion is out now, and it costs $25.

"Diablo 2 has an incredible legacy, and with Reign of the Warlock, Resurrected is stepping into its next era," said game director Brent Gibson.

"It's the first time in 25 years that Diablo 2 is receiving a new playable class," said Matthew Cederquist, lead game producer.

"The amount of effort and passion poured into this update has been a true labor of love. It's amazing to see how far we've come, and that this community is still here, still active, and still loving the game. With that, we're so excited to announce Reign of the Warlock, a brand new major update for Diablo 2 Resurrected."

The Warlock has 3 major skill trees: Summoning, Binding, and Chaos Skills, the latter being a pure caster form.

Warlocks can summon 3 distinct demons:

Goatmen

The Tainted

Defiler

The Warlock can also bind and consume "nearly any demon" found in the game. Binding allows the Warlock to benefit from the unique abilities that demons have, but can only bind 1 demon at a time.

Warlocks can also consume demons, "removing them from play" and getting buffs in the process. The buffs are different based on which demon you consume, but they will also grant life and movement speed.

"Some consumed demons may grant +to all skills, some may even grant auras," Cederquist said.