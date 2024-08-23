Diablo 2 is broken, and has been for some time...will Blizzard fix it?

Diablo 2: Resurrection has been broken for a long time thanks to a particular specialized build, but Blizzard has yet to fix it...will they fix it?

Diablo 2: Resurrected has a particularly overpowered build that has essentially broken the game for over a year now...will Blizzard actually jump in to make changes and roll out a fix?

The remaster of Diablo 2 has been on the market for roughly 3 years now, and its developer, a studio previously known as Vicarious Visions, has been absorbed into Blizzard proper. Since then, Diablo 2 has received a few noteworthy patches that introduced some interesting runewords and changes into the game.

One of these updates included the introduction of the Mosaic runeword, which has essentially broken Diablo 2. Mosaic was part of the Patch 2.6 update released in February 2023. For over a year now, Mosaic has run rampant in the game, allowing players to essentially create one of the most overpowered builds for magic- and rune-finding, essentially unlocking a new level of access to items that has never before been available in Diablo 2.

The Mosaic Assassin build is so OP that streamer MrLlamaSC, one of the top Diablo 2 content creators, has released a video trying to get Blizzard's attention in the hopes of the billion-dollar publisher making some changes to fix D2R. Mosaic is so strong that the streamer was able to survive in Players 2,048 difficulty - the player count compounds the difficulty for Diablo 2, and typically the max for Diablo 2 is players 8 difficulty (the more people that are playing at once in any game scales the difficulty of the monsters).

"The whole point is that you go and build up charges, and then I can just kick these charges, and I never drop the charges. Additionally using Dragon Talon, so I get to have six kicks, and every single one of those kicks will release Blades of Ice 1, 2, and 3. So if I build up Claws of Thunder as well, I now release Blades of Ice 1, 2, 3, and Claws of Thunder 1, 2, 3. "Now, you can of course then continue to stack charges for the various things, and just get more and more insane with all of your charges that you're carrying around. This is the Mosaic assassin, where she can run around and does cold, fire, lightning, physical, has amazing life steal and mana steal, etc. "So she just kind of becomes this god-like character that can just jump around, do all the content and massacre everything on high player counts. I've taken her all the way up to players 2,048, and using Phoenix Strike 3, which has this freezing chaos bolt, I was able to succeed there as well."

As of the latest season, Mosaic still has not been adjusted or tweaked. It'll be interesting to see if Blizzard finally rolls out some sort of changes in the coming months...or if the assassin build will be left untouched to continue running rampant in the game.