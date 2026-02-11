Diablo 2 gets loot filters, stash tabs, and built-in holy grail tracker in new $25 expansion

Diablo 2 Resurrected is finally getting major quality of life improvements as Blizzard adds some of the most fan-requested features...for a price.

TL;DR: Blizzard's Diablo 2 Resurrected expansion, Reign of the Warlock, introduces major quality-of-life improvements like customizable loot filters, stash tabs, and stackable materials. Priced at $25, it adds a new playable class, 30+ unique items, updated endgame content, and a built-in item tracker, enhancing gameplay while preserving the classic experience.

Diablo 2 fans, rejoice! Blizzard hasn't forgotten about the game--they were just waiting for the big 30-year franchise anniversary to give players what they want.

Diablo 2 is a game about managing restrictions, and some of these will test the patience of newer gamers. When Diablo 2 Resurrected released in 2021, fans started asking for very specific quality-of-life improvements: Stash tabs so users could store up more items, loot filters to break up the monotony of finding useless gear, and even the ability to stack materials.

Blizzard is now introducing these major changes in a new paid update for Diablo 2 Resurrected. Announced in the big 30th anniversary Diablo stream, the new D2 expansion is called Reign of the Warlock, and for $25 it brings a new playable class and some of the most beneficial, player-positive changes to the game--things that Diablo 2 players have been wanting for decades.

New Diablo 2 Resurrected expansion Reign of the Warlock details

Loot filter

Stash tabs

Built-in item tracker called the Chronicle that shows all the items you've collected, aka holy grail tracker

Stackable materials

30+ new items including uniques, runewords, etc.

Updated endgame content - Colossal ancients, new terror zones

Reign of the Warlock is bustling with new items and gear, too. Blizzard confirms that 30+ new items, including uniques, runewords, and more are included in the expansion. The devs showed off two items in the reveal, including a new ring called Opalvein that apparently unleashes a firestorm, and a helm called Hellwarden's Will that may cast Fist of Heavens or Blessed Hammer on strike.

There was mention of a new runeword called Void, which should unlock a special Warlock-related skill attack on hit.

The devs also indicate that this is the first of many new updates coming to Diablo 2 Resurrected, and we could see more paid D2 expansions in the future.

The expansion is out now on Battle.net and consoles, and costs $25.