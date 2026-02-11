Diablo 2 gets loot filters, stash tabs, and built-in holy grail tracker in new $25 expansion

Diablo 2 fans, rejoice! Blizzard hasn't forgotten about the game--they were just waiting for the big 30-year franchise anniversary to give players what they want.
Diablo 2 is a game about managing restrictions, and some of these will test the patience of newer gamers. When Diablo 2 Resurrected released in 2021, fans started asking for very specific quality-of-life improvements: Stash tabs so users could store up more items, loot filters to break up the monotony of finding useless gear, and even the ability to stack materials.
Blizzard is now introducing these major changes in a new paid update for Diablo 2 Resurrected. Announced in the big 30th anniversary Diablo stream, the new D2 expansion is called Reign of the Warlock, and for $25 it brings a new playable class and some of the most beneficial, player-positive changes to the game--things that Diablo 2 players have been wanting for decades.
New Diablo 2 Resurrected expansion Reign of the Warlock details
- Loot filter
- Stash tabs
- Built-in item tracker called the Chronicle that shows all the items you've collected, aka holy grail tracker
- Stackable materials
- 30+ new items including uniques, runewords, etc.
- Updated endgame content - Colossal ancients, new terror zones
Reign of the Warlock is bustling with new items and gear, too. Blizzard confirms that 30+ new items, including uniques, runewords, and more are included in the expansion. The devs showed off two items in the reveal, including a new ring called Opalvein that apparently unleashes a firestorm, and a helm called Hellwarden's Will that may cast Fist of Heavens or Blessed Hammer on strike.
There was mention of a new runeword called Void, which should unlock a special Warlock-related skill attack on hit.
The devs also indicate that this is the first of many new updates coming to Diablo 2 Resurrected, and we could see more paid D2 expansions in the future.
The expansion is out now on Battle.net and consoles, and costs $25.
Reign of the Warlock introduces powerful quality-of-life updates without compromising Diablo II's iconic feel.
The new customizable Loot Filter reduces screen clutter; helping you identify the gear that matters most to you.
Managing resources across characters is also easier than ever with updated Stash Tabs; including dedicated tabs for gems, materials, and runes for quick sorting.
Feeling nostalgic? Switch freely between eras and experience Diablo II the way you remember.