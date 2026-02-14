Diablo 2's new Warlock class is so broken it only needs a weapon and no other gear

Blizzard may have some balancing to do before Diablo 2 Resurrected's new season goes live--the new warlock class can do some pretty audacious things.

TL;DR: Diablo 2's new Warlock class in the Reign of the Warlock expansion features an overpowered build that delivers up to 79K damage, dominating high-level Terror Zones even with minimal gear. This broken build exploits Demonic Mastery and unique demon bindings, prompting expected Blizzard nerfs soon.

Diablo 2's new Warlock class has been broken to deliver one of the most ridiculously overpowered builds ever made.

Diablo 2 recently got its first new playable class in 25 years as part of the new Reign of the Warlock expansion. The new class, the titular Warlock, can convert demons to his side and has some nifty eldritch attacks that copy his equipped weapon. And yes, the Warlock has already been broken to an absurd degree.

YouTube and Diablo 2 expert Coooley has broken the Warlock class, leading to a build that can dish out 79K damage while fully equipped, slaughtering even the hardest enemies in D2R's Terror Zones. It gets crazier, though: The build still works even if you don't have any gear equipped other than a main-hand weapon.

So how does the broken build work? You'll be able to replicate the findings in the current build until Blizzard changes things, but I would expect there to be major nerfs and changes before the new D2R ladder season goes live. But then again, RotW comes from the same dev team that introduced Mosaic, the most broken runeword ever made, into Diablo 2's ladder seasons.

The build hinges on bringing Demonic Mastery to level 10, so you can summon 2 demons at once, consuming one of them. Then you want to use Bind Demon to bind Hephaesto the Armorer so you get his extra bonuses. Getting Blood Oath will also let you redirect damage to your demons.

In the video, Coooley even strips off all of the gear except for the Breath of the Dying war pike...and is still able to utterly annihilate players 8 games in Terror Zone 96 areas. He drops the damage down considerably by equipping an eth Insight polearm and is still able to destroy these areas.

Blizzard has yet to announce any changes regarding the Warlock class, but given the craziness of the builds, it seems like it's only a matter of time before updates are rolled out.

Maybe one of those changes will be not allowing the Warlock to equip a two-handed polearm or spear while also wearing a shield. That's something that no other class in the game can do, not even the Barbarian class, who was previously the only playable class that could wear a two-handed sword with a shield.