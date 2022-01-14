All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: GeForce RTX 3090 Ti production halted, trouble in silicon paradise?

Activision will fix Call of Duty: aware of Warzone, Vanguard issues

Activision releases a statement addressign the myriad of issues affecting Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, promises to fix them.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Jan 14 2022 7:02 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Anyone that plays Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone Pacific (or before it was called that, Call of Duty: Warzone) knows that there are major issues with the game. It's not a mess like Battlefield 2042, but there are fixes that the developers need to do -- and now Activision is addressing that, exactly.

In a new tweet on the official Twitter account for Call of Duty, the developer has a "message to our community" that takes in the criticism gamers have over the franchise, and that the teams have fixes and improvements on the way. Activision said: "We wanted to take a minute to talk about fixing the game. We hear you, and we feel your frustrations. Our teams are hard at work addressing the issues that are being experienced across Vanguard, Warzone, and Modern Warfare".

"Updates are being deployed as quickly as possible. We want everyone to have a seamless experience, no matter which game, game mode or platform you play on. Your feedback is a critical part of our development process to make our games the best they can be. Stay posted for real-time updates" while the company says you should follow Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Infinity Ward, and Treyarch on Twitter.

Activision will fix Call of Duty: aware of Warzone, Vanguard issues 08 | TweakTown.comActivision will fix Call of Duty: aware of Warzone, Vanguard issues 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES
Activision will fix Call of Duty: aware of Warzone, Vanguard issues 07 | TweakTown.com

It's good to see this as a huge Warzone Pacific fan (Rebirth FTW) as the game has a myriad of issues that need balancing, tweaking, and more. The problem is that Activision-Blizzard is in the middle of a storm internally right now over countless issues, with CEO Bobby Kotick in an Epstein-related mess of his own.

Buy at Amazon

Call Of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.72
$72.74$73.70-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/14/2022 at 11:59 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.