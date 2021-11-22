All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Call of Duty: Warzone Secrets of the Pacific event kicks off Nov 24

Call Of Duty: Warzone Secrets Of The Pacific event kicks off on November 24, with the new map Caldera debuting on December 8.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 22 2021 9:38 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Call of Duty: Warzone will soon morph into Warzone Pacific, with Raven Software soon kicking off a couple of limited-time events that will let gamers wave goodbye to Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Warzone Secrets of the Pacific event kicks off Nov 24 06 | TweakTown.com

The developer has announced the new Call Of Duty: Warzone Secrets Of The Pacific event which starts on November 24, after the still-going Operation: Flashback event in Call of Duty: Warzone right now. In the new Secrets of the Pacific event, we should be provided with some more details on the new Caldera map, as well as secrets that will be uncovered once you've completed challenges in not only Warzone, but the newly-launched Call of Duty: Vanguard.

We might see weapons and cosmetic options from Warzone Pacific that you can get for completing objections, but the developer hasn't said anything in detail just yet. We're hours away from November 24, so I'm sure we'll get many more details then. As a huge Warzone fan (Rebirth) I can't wait for the new Warzone Pacific update, and the new Caldera map and new weapons, customizations, and more.

On the official Call of Duty website, they tease: "As we prepare for the end of Verdansk, prepare to uncover more about the mysterious Caldera map by digging up Secrets of the Pacific".

"This limited-time event developed by Beenox will grant you vital information on Caldera and its various points of interest prior to its launch in December, but only if you complete challenges across Vanguard and Warzone. Each game will have its own set of tasks and rewards for completing them, such as acquiring and protecting Pacific artifacts while fighting to survive in Verdansk".

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Warzone - 1,100 COD Points

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
$9.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/22/2021 at 6:44 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:callofduty.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.