Call of Duty: Warzone Secrets of the Pacific event kicks off Nov 24

Call Of Duty: Warzone Secrets Of The Pacific event kicks off on November 24, with the new map Caldera debuting on December 8.

Call of Duty: Warzone will soon morph into Warzone Pacific, with Raven Software soon kicking off a couple of limited-time events that will let gamers wave goodbye to Verdansk.

The developer has announced the new Call Of Duty: Warzone Secrets Of The Pacific event which starts on November 24, after the still-going Operation: Flashback event in Call of Duty: Warzone right now. In the new Secrets of the Pacific event, we should be provided with some more details on the new Caldera map, as well as secrets that will be uncovered once you've completed challenges in not only Warzone, but the newly-launched Call of Duty: Vanguard.

We might see weapons and cosmetic options from Warzone Pacific that you can get for completing objections, but the developer hasn't said anything in detail just yet. We're hours away from November 24, so I'm sure we'll get many more details then. As a huge Warzone fan (Rebirth) I can't wait for the new Warzone Pacific update, and the new Caldera map and new weapons, customizations, and more.

On the official Call of Duty website, they tease: "As we prepare for the end of Verdansk, prepare to uncover more about the mysterious Caldera map by digging up Secrets of the Pacific".

"This limited-time event developed by Beenox will grant you vital information on Caldera and its various points of interest prior to its launch in December, but only if you complete challenges across Vanguard and Warzone. Each game will have its own set of tasks and rewards for completing them, such as acquiring and protecting Pacific artifacts while fighting to survive in Verdansk".