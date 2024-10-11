Black Ops 6 is shaping up to be the least toxic Call of Duty game ever

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will launch with some anti-toxicity features Activision has improved upon after testing them on other Call of Duty titles.

Activision is doing all it can to reduce the toxicity within the Call of Duty community, and with improved features launching in Black Ops 6, a big reduction could be achieved.

Call of Duty is one of the most popular franchises in the history of gaming, and with its popularity, it developed what is renowned in the gaming sector as quite a "toxic community". Activision is aware of this and begun implementing anti-toxic-player features such as its voice and moderation system which is designed to monitor voice and text chats for bad behavior in real-time. As the launch of Black Ops 6 approaches, Activision is planning on rolling out in the latest title a new and improved version of the technology, which is called ToxMod.

ToxMod was developed by Modulate.ai and uses artificial intelligence to monitor voice and text chats. If it detects an infringement on the Call of Duty code of conduct, it will flag the event for a human to deliberate on whether it's a bannable offense. According to Modulate CEO Mike Pappas, who spoke to GaminingIndustry.biz, "We built ToxMod to help sift through the proverbial haystack and identify the worst, most urgent harms. This allows moderators to prioritize where they can have the most impact."

Notably, Activision has said the technology has already been rolled out in Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone, and according to the publisher, there has been a "67% reduction in repeat offenders of voice-chat-based offenses in Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone." Additionally, Activision wrote in a blog post that exposure to voice toxicity has dropped to 43% and it has blocked more than 45 million text messages since last November.