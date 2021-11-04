Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific's new map teased: Caldera looks like fun

Call of Duty's new Warzone Pacific mode and its new map Caldera get more detailed: smaller map, more dense, coming soon.

Call of Duty: Warzone is about to get updated, with their Halloween-themed event now wrapped up and finished and Call of Duty: Vanguard about to launch... in the middle of that we have Warzone Pacific.

Warzone Pacific will launch in the coming weeks after Vanguard and will feature a new Pacific-themed map called Caldera. Activision will be deploying their new RICOCHET Anti-Cheat technology with its kernel-level driver, which should put a stop to hackers on the PC finally.

During the recent Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event, people were handed a special jacket with the map of Caldera on the back. Activision CCO Pelle Sjoenell posted a picture of the spiffy new jacked on his Twitter, where you can clearly see the map of Caldera that will debut in Warzone Pacific.

Fishing Village

Phosphor Mines

Airport

Taro Farms

Volcano

City Capital

Ancient Structures

Submarine Base

Beach Defences

Naval Shipyard

Ore Processing Docks

The Biggest Arsenal in Call of Duty . At the start of Season One, you can use 150+ weapons in Caldera within standard Battle Royale and Plunder modes as well as...

Rebirth Island Returns . The Resurgence continues. Expect the alternate, small-scale map to continue supplementing the main Warzone map.

"Original Warzone Vehicles" Still Cruising. Your pink anime truck isn't going anywhere. All original vehicles and their Vehicle Skins - including ATVs and other Verdansk-era modes of transport - still exist in these playlists.

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/82461/call-of-duty-warzone-pacific-announced-new-map-anti-cheat-tech/index.html