Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific's new map teased: Caldera looks like fun
Call of Duty's new Warzone Pacific mode and its new map Caldera get more detailed: smaller map, more dense, coming soon.
Call of Duty: Warzone is about to get updated, with their Halloween-themed event now wrapped up and finished and Call of Duty: Vanguard about to launch... in the middle of that we have Warzone Pacific.
Warzone Pacific will launch in the coming weeks after Vanguard and will feature a new Pacific-themed map called Caldera. Activision will be deploying their new RICOCHET Anti-Cheat technology with its kernel-level driver, which should put a stop to hackers on the PC finally.
During the recent Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event, people were handed a special jacket with the map of Caldera on the back. Activision CCO Pelle Sjoenell posted a picture of the spiffy new jacked on his Twitter, where you can clearly see the map of Caldera that will debut in Warzone Pacific.
- Fishing Village
- Phosphor Mines
- Airport
- Taro Farms
- Volcano
- City Capital
- Ancient Structures
- Submarine Base
- Beach Defences
- Naval Shipyard
- Ore Processing Docks
- The Biggest Arsenal in Call of Duty. At the start of Season One, you can use 150+ weapons in Caldera within standard Battle Royale and Plunder modes as well as...
- Rebirth Island Returns. The Resurgence continues. Expect the alternate, small-scale map to continue supplementing the main Warzone map.
- "Original Warzone Vehicles" Still Cruising. Your pink anime truck isn't going anywhere. All original vehicles and their Vehicle Skins - including ATVs and other Verdansk-era modes of transport - still exist in these playlists.
