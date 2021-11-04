All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific's new map teased: Caldera looks like fun

Call of Duty's new Warzone Pacific mode and its new map Caldera get more detailed: smaller map, more dense, coming soon.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 4 2021 9:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Call of Duty: Warzone is about to get updated, with their Halloween-themed event now wrapped up and finished and Call of Duty: Vanguard about to launch... in the middle of that we have Warzone Pacific.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific's new map teased: Caldera looks like fun 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Warzone Pacific will launch in the coming weeks after Vanguard and will feature a new Pacific-themed map called Caldera. Activision will be deploying their new RICOCHET Anti-Cheat technology with its kernel-level driver, which should put a stop to hackers on the PC finally.

During the recent Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event, people were handed a special jacket with the map of Caldera on the back. Activision CCO Pelle Sjoenell posted a picture of the spiffy new jacked on his Twitter, where you can clearly see the map of Caldera that will debut in Warzone Pacific.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific's new map teased: Caldera looks like fun 02 | TweakTown.comCall of Duty: Warzone Pacific's new map teased: Caldera looks like fun 03 | TweakTown.com
Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific's new map teased: Caldera looks like fun 04 | TweakTown.comCall of Duty: Warzone Pacific's new map teased: Caldera looks like fun 05 | TweakTown.com
  • Fishing Village
  • Phosphor Mines
  • Airport
  • Taro Farms
  • Volcano
  • City Capital
  • Ancient Structures
  • Submarine Base
  • Beach Defences
  • Naval Shipyard
  • Ore Processing Docks
  • The Biggest Arsenal in Call of Duty. At the start of Season One, you can use 150+ weapons in Caldera within standard Battle Royale and Plunder modes as well as...
  • Rebirth Island Returns. The Resurgence continues. Expect the alternate, small-scale map to continue supplementing the main Warzone map.
  • "Original Warzone Vehicles" Still Cruising. Your pink anime truck isn't going anywhere. All original vehicles and their Vehicle Skins - including ATVs and other Verdansk-era modes of transport - still exist in these playlists.

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/82461/call-of-duty-warzone-pacific-announced-new-map-anti-cheat-tech/index.html

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Vanguard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2021 at 8:43 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.