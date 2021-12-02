All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Warzone Pacific gets a new trailer, teases in-air airline and more

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Caldera map in Warzone Pacific detailed, new gameplay, meta, the entire of Warzone is changing.

Published Thu, Dec 2 2021 8:04 PM CST
Activision is detailing Call of Duty: Warzone's biggest update yet, morphing COD: Warzone into something new called Warzone Pacific -- and it will be introducing a new map called Caldera.

In a new video posted by the developer, Warzone Pacific gets a naughty video that covers a bunch of things we need to see (and so many that I can't wait for). The map itself looks absolutely gorgeous compared to the drab environments of Verdansk, with many new locations and environments in Caldera that will make Warzone Pacific feel oh-so-fresh.

There are 15 locations teased so far in Caldera: Arsenal, Docks, Runway, Ruins, Mines, Peak, Beachhead, Village, Lagoon, Airfield, Fields, Sub Pen, Power Plant, Capital, and Resort.

I do like the tongue-in-cheek attitude that Activision is taking with Warzone Pacific, with the trailer acting as a tour video for Caldera with the tour guide saying on the video: "Travelers, explorers, adventure seekers... With all travel bans to Caldera lifted, you may now book tickets to Caldera on Pacific Horizon Air".

The fun continues, adding: "Pacific Horizon Air is not responsible for any death, parachute-related accidents, gas-related deaths or injury, anti-aircraft fire, tennis elbow, food poisoning, or any similar instances".

On the official Call of Duty website, they tease: "As we prepare for the end of Verdansk, prepare to uncover more about the mysterious Caldera map by digging up Secrets of the Pacific".

"This limited-time event developed by Beenox will grant you vital information on Caldera and its various points of interest prior to its launch in December, but only if you complete challenges across Vanguard and Warzone. Each game will have its own set of tasks and rewards for completing them, such as acquiring and protecting Pacific artifacts while fighting to survive in Verdansk".

  • The Biggest Arsenal in Call of Duty. At the start of Season One, you can use 150+ weapons in Caldera within standard Battle Royale and Plunder modes as well as...
  • Rebirth Island Returns. The Resurgence continues. Expect the alternate, small-scale map to continue supplementing the main Warzone map.
  • "Original Warzone Vehicles" Still Cruising. Your pink anime truck isn't going anywhere. All original vehicles and their Vehicle Skins - including ATVs and other Verdansk-era modes of transport - still exist in these playlists.
NEWS SOURCE:callofduty.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

