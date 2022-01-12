All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
WipEout devs making new Twisted Metal game for Sony

Firesprite games, a Liverpool-based studio responsible for WipeOut, is reportedly developing a new Twisted Metal game for PS5.

Published Wed, Jan 12 2022 4:36 PM CST
Firesprite Games, which includes veterans from former WipEout developer Sony Liverpool, is currently working on the new free-to-play Twisted Metal reboot.

Sony's new Twisted Metal game was originally in development at Lucid Games, the UK-based studio behind Destruction AllStars, but the project's lead has been handed off to Firesprite Games, sources tell VGC. Firesprite was acquired by Sony in 2021 and is very close to Lucid Games--both are in Liverpool--and it's possible the two studios are co-developing the project.

Lucid Games' Matt Southern has also joined Firesprite; Southern worked on MotorStorm for Sony.

Formed after the closure of Sony Liverpool, Firesprite includes old-school WipEout developers who have built up an interesting repertoire of games. Firesprite's projects include Astro's Playroom, a horror game called The Persistence (and a VR version too), and the studio is apparently working on Star Citizen's new online multiplayer shooter for PC.

The new Twisted Metal game is believed to launch alongside the new TV show adaptation sometime in 2023.

Firesprite is currently hiring for 31 positions across design, art, animation, coding production, audio and narrative writing.

NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

