WipEout devs making new Twisted Metal game for Sony

Firesprite Games, which includes veterans from former WipEout developer Sony Liverpool, is currently working on the new free-to-play Twisted Metal reboot.

Sony's new Twisted Metal game was originally in development at Lucid Games, the UK-based studio behind Destruction AllStars, but the project's lead has been handed off to Firesprite Games, sources tell VGC. Firesprite was acquired by Sony in 2021 and is very close to Lucid Games--both are in Liverpool--and it's possible the two studios are co-developing the project.

Lucid Games' Matt Southern has also joined Firesprite; Southern worked on MotorStorm for Sony.

Formed after the closure of Sony Liverpool, Firesprite includes old-school WipEout developers who have built up an interesting repertoire of games. Firesprite's projects include Astro's Playroom, a horror game called The Persistence (and a VR version too), and the studio is apparently working on Star Citizen's new online multiplayer shooter for PC.

The new Twisted Metal game is believed to launch alongside the new TV show adaptation sometime in 2023.

Firesprite is currently hiring for 31 positions across design, art, animation, coding production, audio and narrative writing.