All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥
TRENDING NOW: Comet traveling 84,000 mph is fast-approaching Earth very soon

New Twisted Metal could be Sony's free-to-play answer to Rocket League

A new Twisted Metal game is reportedly in development from the studio who made the crash-em-up Destruction AllStars on PS5.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Sep 29 2021 5:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's new Twisted Metal game may not be a premium battle royale crash-em-up. There's a chance it could be a F2P digital titles on PS4 and PS5 consoles (and maybe even PC and mobile too).

New Twisted Metal could be Sony's free-to-play answer to Rocket League 323 | TweakTown.com

The next Twisted Metal game will be developed by Destruction AllStars developer Lucid Games, sources have told VideoGameChronicle. Sources also hinted the Twisted Metal would be a free-to-play experience (with microtransactions) to help bolster Sony's recurring monetization revenues and PS Plus subscriber retention.

This news aligns with Sony's current open-ended business model. Sony management has promised that more PlayStation IP will expand to PC and mobiles, and more live service titles with social integration will also roll out.

It's possible the Twisted Metal game will release on all platforms with a cohesive, cross-play and cross-progression ecosystem that mirrors mega-hits like Rocket League.

Sony's newly-formed PlayStation Productions label is also making a Twisted Metal television show adaptation.

"Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms. PlayStation has a huge catalog of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games," SIE president Jim Ryan said in a May investors meeting.

"We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned."

Buy at Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launch Edition - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$45.60$68.99$69.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/29/2021 at 4:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.