Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami making AAA game set in new IP for mystery studio

Horror master Shinji Mikami is attached to a new mystery project, and his involvement at the studio was not previously revealed until now, Video Games Chronicle reports.
Original Resident Evil and The Evil Within creator Shinji Mikami is now serving as representative director of Unbound Inc, a new game dev studio that's working on an unannounced AAA project. In 2024, Mikami founded Kamuy Inc, a new game dev studio following Tango Gameworks' closure, and it's unclear how or if the two companies are related.
Details are slim on the new project, yet Unbound's recent job listings give an idea on what to expect. The Japanese game dev studio is currently hiring for 9 positions ranging from art and animation to programming and management, with the listings confirming the game will be a high-end, AAA experience set in a never-before-seen IP.
Below is a selection of the pertinent details from the job listings:
Unbound Inc. is a newly established game development company.
We develop a wide range of games, from original high-end consumer games to large-scale AAA titles and challenging smaller titles, for gamers from Japan and around the world.
All creators, veterans and newcomers alike, value the "fun" factor for users above all else, and share ideas, clash with each other, and improve each other as they passionately create games that will excite the world.
...
We develop high-end consumer game software for home use (for PS5, Xbox, and PC).
We are a newly established, fully independent company, developing high-end consumer games, creating original AAA titles.
This is a huge opportunity for you to be one of the first few dozen people to join the core development team, with the freedom and discretion of a newly established game development studio, and to be involved in a new, original IP project from its inception for a worldwide audience.
We are extremely eager to find someone who is passionate and interested in this challenge, and willing to devote a portion of their life to working with us.