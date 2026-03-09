Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami making AAA game set in new IP for mystery studio

Resident Evil and The Evil Within creator Shinji Mikami is back out of retirement, leading a new interactive game dev studio on a fresh, all-original IP.

Horror master Shinji Mikami is attached to a new mystery project, and his involvement at the studio was not previously revealed until now, Video Games Chronicle reports.

Original Resident Evil and The Evil Within creator Shinji Mikami is now serving as representative director of Unbound Inc, a new game dev studio that's working on an unannounced AAA project. In 2024, Mikami founded Kamuy Inc, a new game dev studio following Tango Gameworks' closure, and it's unclear how or if the two companies are related.

Details are slim on the new project, yet Unbound's recent job listings give an idea on what to expect. The Japanese game dev studio is currently hiring for 9 positions ranging from art and animation to programming and management, with the listings confirming the game will be a high-end, AAA experience set in a never-before-seen IP.

Below is a selection of the pertinent details from the job listings: