PS3 emulator RPCS3 sees a 7% performance uplift in one of the most SPU-intensive games

The PS3's complex Cell CPU has made emulation difficult on modern systems, but this breakthrough could help smooth things out a little.

TL;DR: RPCS3 achieved a performance breakthrough in emulating the PS3's Cell CPU by optimizing SPU usage patterns, boosting game performance by 5-7% in titles like Twisted Metal. This advancement improves CPU efficiency, benefits CPU-limited games, and helps preserve the PS3 library, with over 73% of games now playable.

RPCS3, an open-source emulator designed to run PlayStation 3 (PS3) games on PC, has reported a performance boost thanks to a new breakthrough in emulating the console's Cell CPU. In a post on X (spotted by VideoCardz), the team explained that the work centers on new SPU usage patterns discovered by contributor Elad, which allow the emulator to generate more optimized code.

The PS3's hardware makes this a "breakthrough." PlayStation 3 uses the Cell Broadband Engine, which, unlike AMD or Intel CPUs, has a main core (PPU) and several smaller co-processors (SPUs). The PPU handles general tasks such as game logic and system operations, while the SPUs handle parallel workloads, including physics, animation, audio processing, decompression, and some graphics-related compute tasks.

This design is exactly what makes PS3 emulation difficult. Simulating SPU behavior on modern CPUs is complex, and communication between PPU and SPU threads has long caused performance bottlenecks. This update helps by recognizing common SPU patterns and translating them into more efficient CPU instructions.

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As a result, the team expects all games to benefit. RPCS3 demonstrated this with Twisted Metal, a heavily SPU-dependent title, which saw a 5-7% increase in average FPS. While this uplift may not affect every game equally, it is still significant for CPU-limited titles and could grow over time.

RPCS3 did not share more benchmarks, so Twisted Metal is the only named example. However, performance gains may also include improved audio, as a user with a dual-core Athlon 300G reported better sound in Gran Turismo 5.

This is great news for PS3 emulation. PS3 emulation has existed for over a decade, but it remains an active effort due to the console's complexity. James Stanley, Principal Engine Developer on Twisted Metal, said he never expected the PS3 to be fully emulatable.

According to overclock3d, 73.82% of all known PS3 games now run on RPCS3. With the PS3 nearly two decades old, projects like RPCS3 are vital for preserving its library, which holds major titles like God of War III and cult classics like Twisted Metal.