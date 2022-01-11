NVIDIA intros new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB: 8960 CUDA cores, 350W TDP

NVIDIA kinda silently introduces the new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, up to 912GB/sec memory bandwidth, and 30W more TDP over RTX 3080.

NVIDIA has just launched the new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card, with an updated GA102-220 GPU and 12GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory.

The new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB offers 2GB more GDDR6X memory over the RTX 3080, which has 10GB of GDDR6X -- but also arrives on a higher 384-bit memory bus -- and offers up to 912GB/sec of memory bandwidth. NVIDIA's original GeForce RTX 3080 had 10GB of GDDR6X, but on a smaller 320-bit memory bus, resulting in 760GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

This means the new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB has the same 12GB of GDDR6X @ 19Gbps with up to 912GB/sec memory bandwidth of the higher-end GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, but with less CUDA cores. Now talking about CUDA cores, let's start with the RTX 3080 which has 8704 CUDA cores, the new RTX 3080 12GB has 8960 CUDA cores, while the higher-end RTX 3080 Ti will reign supreme with 10240 CUDA cores.

NVIDIA also has a higher TDP on the new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, with 30W more at its disposal -- up to 350W, from the 320W on the RTX 3080 10GB -- the RTX 3080 Ti also has a 350W TDP, so does the RTX 3090. Meanwhile, the upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti that NVIDIA announced at CES 2022 last week, has a huge 450W TDP.

The new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB is available right now -- with no GeForce Game Ready driver I might add -- with no prices set for the card, no MSRP. There are custom models floating around already, where I personally already have MSI's flagship GeForce RTX 3080 12GB SUPRIM X graphics card but can't use it without drivers, out in the wild for around 1700 EUR (or around $1900).

I'll have my review up ASAP of MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 3080 12GB SUPRIM X graphics card, and will see how it slots in between the RTX 3080 10GB and RTX 3080 Ti 12GB.