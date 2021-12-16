All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB: 8960 CUDA cores, 384-bit memory bus

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card: more CUDA cores, faster GDDR6X memory, better for crypto mining it seems.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 7:46 PM CST
NVIDIA is reportedly preparing a beefed-up GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card, a new model with 2GB more GDDR6X memory, more CUDA cores, and more performance across the board.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB: 8960 CUDA cores, 384-bit memory bus 528 | TweakTown.com

The new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card will have its 12GB of GDDR6X memory on a wider 384-bit memory bus, which will see up to 912GB/sec of memory bandwidth -- quite the increase over the 760GB/sec memory bandwidth on 10GB of GDDR6X memory on the regular GeForce RTX 3080.

NVIDIA will be using the new GA102-220 GPU for the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, which packs more CUDA cores than the GA102-200 inside of the RTX 3080. The new GA102-220 GPU has 8960 CUDA cores (256 more CUDA cores than the RTX 3080 GPU) with 2 more RT cores, and 8 more Tensor Cores/TMUs.

The biggest part here is that the 12GB of GDDR6X memory is on the wider 384-bit memory bus, which radically amps up the memory bandwidth to 912GB/sec -- the same as the faster GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. So now the difference between the new RTX 3080 12GB and RTX 3080 Ti is CUDA core counts: 10240 CUDA cores on the GA102-225 GPU inside of the RTX 3080 Ti, 80 RT Cores, and 320 Tensor Cores/TMUs.

We're looking at up to 52MH/s of hash rate crypto mining power on the new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, up 20% over the 43MH/s from the LHR-based GeForce RTX 3080 10GB.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

