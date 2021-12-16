NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB: 8960 CUDA cores, 384-bit memory bus

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card: more CUDA cores, faster GDDR6X memory, better for crypto mining it seems.

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing a beefed-up GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card, a new model with 2GB more GDDR6X memory, more CUDA cores, and more performance across the board.

The new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card will have its 12GB of GDDR6X memory on a wider 384-bit memory bus, which will see up to 912GB/sec of memory bandwidth -- quite the increase over the 760GB/sec memory bandwidth on 10GB of GDDR6X memory on the regular GeForce RTX 3080.

NVIDIA will be using the new GA102-220 GPU for the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, which packs more CUDA cores than the GA102-200 inside of the RTX 3080. The new GA102-220 GPU has 8960 CUDA cores (256 more CUDA cores than the RTX 3080 GPU) with 2 more RT cores, and 8 more Tensor Cores/TMUs.

The biggest part here is that the 12GB of GDDR6X memory is on the wider 384-bit memory bus, which radically amps up the memory bandwidth to 912GB/sec -- the same as the faster GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. So now the difference between the new RTX 3080 12GB and RTX 3080 Ti is CUDA core counts: 10240 CUDA cores on the GA102-225 GPU inside of the RTX 3080 Ti, 80 RT Cores, and 320 Tensor Cores/TMUs.

We're looking at up to 52MH/s of hash rate crypto mining power on the new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, up 20% over the 43MH/s from the LHR-based GeForce RTX 3080 10GB.