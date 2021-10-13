NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 12GB rumor: January 2022 with RTX 3090 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 refresh rumored with GA102-220 GPU and 12GB of GDDR6X -- up from the 10GB GDDR6X on the regular RTX 3080.

A very hot fresh new rumor has me scratching my head, with NVIDIA reportedly preparing a new GeForce RTX 3080 refresh with a tweaked GPU and more VRAM.

NVIDIA is reportedly refreshing the GeForce RTX 3080 with a new model that uses the GA102-220 GPU, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory. The original GeForce RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X and the upgraded GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has 12GB of GDDR6X, so the new GeForce RTX 3080 with 12GB of GDDR6X is going to find itself in an interesting position.

First off, what will it be called? NVIDIA already has the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, so maybe we'll see this card become the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER.

Not only is NVIDIA reportedly pushing 12GB of GDDR6X onto the GeForce RTX 3080, but it would be expanding the memory bus to 384-bit compared to the 320-bit memory bus on the RTX 3080. We should see NVIDIA debut this new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB model in January 2022, alongside the beefier GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or RTX 3090 SUPER or whatever the hell NVIDIA calls it.

Now that bad boy, we're expecting 450W+ TDP, a new PCIe 5.0 high power connector, upgrades to GDDR6X (21Gbps + single-sided GDDR6X) and a January 22 announcement.