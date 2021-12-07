Thanks, GIGABYTE, for confirming the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 12GB

NVIDIA just launched its new Turing-based GeForce RTX 2060 12GB, a weirdly positioned refreshed GPU that is great for crypto miners but not-so-great for gamers... and now we have news of a card for gamers: a GeForce RTX 3080 with 12GB of memory.

In a new SKU list filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission regulatory office, GIGABYTE has confirmed multiple unannounced and unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. First off we have the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, then the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB, and finally the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB.

NVIDIA launched the then-flagship GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB of GDDR6X, leaving many baffled -- the super-duper-expensive GeForce RTX 3090 had 24GB of GDDR6X and there was nothing in-between. NVIDIA then launched the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 12GB of GDDR6X, but looks to be preparing a new GeForce RTX 3080 with 12GB... and it should be GDDR6X.

Moving onto the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and should pack the full GA104 GPU (with 6144 CUDA cores) with the 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus. Lastly, GIGABYTE kinda accidentally also confirmed AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6500 XT with 4GB of GDDR6, the full Navi 24 GPU, and 1024 Stream Processors. Expect a launch sometime in mid-January 2022.