Seasonic's PSU calculator adds support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SUPER, RTX 5070 SUPER

TL;DR: Seasonic's updated PSU calculator now includes unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SUPER and RTX 5070 SUPER graphics cards, revealing increased TDPs and enhanced specs. These upcoming GPUs offer higher CUDA cores, faster GDDR7 memory, and notable performance uplifts, signaling significant upgrades in NVIDIA's RTX 50 SUPER series.

Seasonic has updated its PSU calculator with two unreleased graphics cards: NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 5070 Ti SUPER and RTX 5070 SUPER.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In the last few months we've been hearing rumors that NVIDIA was working on its beefed-up RTX 50 SUPER series graphics cards, with the RTX 5080 SUPER, RTX 5070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 5070 SUPER... and now Seasonic is getting ahead of the game with an upgrade to its PSU calculator.

The update to the drop down list on Seasonic's PSU calculator was spotted by VideoCardz, with the RTX 5070 Ti SUPER and RTX 5070 SUPER now included on the list, even though they're not out yet. The PSU calculator lists the RTX 5070 Ti SUPER with a 350W TDP, and the RTX 5070 SUPER with a 275W TDP. This is compared to the RTX 5070 Ti with a 300W TDP and the RTX 5070 with a 250W TDP.

The RTX 5080 SUPER will have the same 24GB GDDR7 capacity, but speeds will increase to a slightly-faster 32Gbps from 30Gbps on the RTX 5080 non-SUPER, and a power limit of 450W. The RTX 5070 Ti SUPER will have 24GB GDDR7 capacity which is a big upgrade from the 16GB on the RTX 5070 Ti non-SUPER.

RTX 5080 SUPER 24GB with 10752 CUDA cores, 32Gbps GDDR7, 415W power = 9-16% perf uplift @ $999 - $1199

RTX 5070 Ti SUPER 24GB with 8960 CUDA cores, 28Gbps GDDR7, 350W power = 7-11% perf uplift @ $749 - $799

RTX 5070 SUPER 18GB with 6400 CUDA cores, 28Gbps GDDR7, 275W+ power = 8-12% perf uplift @ $549 - $599

Onto specs, the RTX 5080 SUPER and RTX 5070 Ti SUPER share the same CUDA core counts as their non-SUPER counterparts, with 10752 and 8960 CUDA core counts. NVIDIA will reportedly boost the CUDA core count of the RTX 5070 SUPER than its non-SUPER counterpart, with 6400 CUDA cores versus 6144 cores on the RTX 5070 non-SUPER.