NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU: monster mobile GPU for gaming

The most powerful mobile GPU ever is nearly here: NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory at 16Gbps.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 4 2022 6:17 AM CST
NVIDIA will be officially confirming and detailing its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU at CES 2022 tomorrow, but before that, we've got a new leak that pretty much acts as a spoiler to NVIDIA's presser.

The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU will reportedly tap the new GA103S GPU, with 7424 CUDA cores that makes it just 256 CUDA cores under the full rumored GA103 GPU. What we do have is Samsung 16GB GDDR6 memory here, clocked at 16Gbps and on a 256-bit memory interface that provides up to 512GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

VideoCardz has been told that the screenshot you see above with the GPU boost clock at 1395MHz isn't the best we'll see -- in their words -- this GPU in question "is not the best configuration that will be available". NVIDIA's mobile-focused GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile GPU has a TGP of 175W -- including Dynamic Boost -- which is 10W higher than the RTX 3080 non-Ti.

We will know everything in great detail, as well as AIB partners and their custom gaming laptops with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPUs -- oh, and the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU -- tomorrow during NVIDIA's upcoming CES 2022 press conference.

