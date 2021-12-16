AIDA64 v6.60 supports NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU
AIDA64 v6.60 supports NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, and Intel's new Raptor Lake processors of the future.
AIDA64's latest version now supports NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU and Intel's new 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" CPUs coming out in 2022.
The new AIDA64 Extreme 6.60 software is used for benchmarking, professional diagnoses, and more for professionals, engineers, benchmarkers, gamers, and more. The new AIDA64 release has optimized benchmarks for Intel's new 12th Gen "Alder Lake" and next-gen 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" CPUs.
There's also improvements for DDR5 memory modules and XMP 3.0 memory profiles, as well as support for the very latest AMD and Intel chipsets. On the GPU side of things, we have support for NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, and the new desktop release of the GeForce RTX 2060 12GB.
You can download AIDA64 v6.60 right here.
New features & improvements
- AVX-512 and AVX2 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors
- Improved support for Intel Raptor Lake CPU and DDR5 memory modules
- Support for DDR5 XMP 3.0 memory profiles
- Preliminary support for Intel Meteor Lake CPU
- GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop
What's new since AIDA64 v6.00
- Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 support
- SHA3-512 cryptographic hash benchmark utilizing AVX, AVX2 and AVX-512
- AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Ice Lake, Rocket Lake, Tiger Lake processors
- AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD 4700S Cardinal CPU
- AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Zen 2 Matisse and Renoir processors
- AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Zen 3 Vermeer and Cezanne processors
- AVX accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for Zhaoxin ZX-C+, Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-5000, KaiXian KX-6000 processors
- SSE4 optimized 64-bit benchmarks for Intel Lakefield SoC
- Further optimized SHA3-512 cryptographic hash benchmark
- Enhanced support for AMD Epyc 7003 "Milan" CPU
- Art.Lebedev Optimus Popularis, BeadaPanel, Elgato Stream Deck, EVGA Z10 RGB, Matrix Orbital EVE3, Matrix Orbital EVE4, VoCore LCD display support
- SteelSeries Apex 5, Apex 7, Apex 7 TKL, Apex Pro, Apex Pro TKL, Rival 710 OLED display support
- Monitoring of Corsair H60i, H100i, H100i Platinum, H115i, H115i Platinum, H150i RGB Pro XT liquid coolers
- NZXT Kraken X53, X63, X73, Z63, Z73 sensor support
- NZXT Smart Device sensor support
- Enhanced RGB LED monitoring module
- Cooler Master MP750 RGB LED mousepad support
- Aqua Computer High Flow Next, Aqua Computer LeakShield, Aqua Computer Octo, Corsair Obsidian 1000D, EVGA iCX2, EVGA iCX3, Farbwerk 360, NZXT GRID+ V3 sensor support
- Full support for Hygon C86 Mukti/Dhyana CPU
- Improved support for processors with 64 or more cores
- Improved support for 3rd generation AMD Threadripper processors
- Improved support for Intel Alder Lake, Comet Lake and Ice Lake CPUs
- Improvements for AMD A520, B550, X570 chipset based motherboards
- Support for PCI Express 4.0 controllers and devices
- Enhanced support for LGA-1200 and LGA-1700 motherboards
- Advanced support for LSI RAID controllers
- NVMe 1.4 support
- OpenCL 3.0 support
- SMBIOS 3.4.0 support
- Support for VMware Workstation v16
- Ramaxel AM620 and AV310 SSD support
- GPU details for AMD Radeon Pro W5500, Radeon RX 590 GME, Radeon RX 5500, Radeon RX 5600 XT, Radeon RX 5700, Radeon RX 6600,
- Radeon RX 6700, Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6900, Radeon VII Series
- GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce GT 1010, GeForce GTX 1600, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, GeForce MX330, GeForce MX350, GeForce MX450, GeForce
- RTX 2000 Super, GeForce RTX 2060 Series, GeForce RTX 3000 Series
- Fixed handling of per-core HyperThreading (Intel Comet Lake-S)
- Fixed lockup at startup on systems with multiple CPU groups
- Retired SHA1 and VP8 benchmarks