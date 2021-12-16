AIDA64 v6.60 supports NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU

AIDA64 v6.60 supports NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, and Intel's new Raptor Lake processors of the future.

The new AIDA64 Extreme 6.60 software is used for benchmarking, professional diagnoses, and more for professionals, engineers, benchmarkers, gamers, and more. The new AIDA64 release has optimized benchmarks for Intel's new 12th Gen "Alder Lake" and next-gen 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" CPUs.

There's also improvements for DDR5 memory modules and XMP 3.0 memory profiles, as well as support for the very latest AMD and Intel chipsets. On the GPU side of things, we have support for NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, and the new desktop release of the GeForce RTX 2060 12GB.

You can download AIDA64 v6.60 right here.

New features & improvements

AVX-512 and AVX2 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors

Improved support for Intel Raptor Lake CPU and DDR5 memory modules

Support for DDR5 XMP 3.0 memory profiles

Preliminary support for Intel Meteor Lake CPU

GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop

