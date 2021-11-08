NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU: 7424 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR6

NVIDIA is expected to unveil its new flagship Ampere laptop GPU at CES 2022 in January, with a new entry onto the Geekbench list for an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-S" CPU with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

The new posting includes some new details, with the laptop SKU rocking the GA103S GPU with 58 Compute Units which will translate to 7424 CUDA cores (256 CUDA cores disabled). NVIDIA should offer the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 memory, depending on the configuration, on a 256-bit memory bus.

We should expect the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti to beat everything on the market obviously, and will find its way into the next-gen flagship laptops of 2022 powered by CPUs like Intel's new Core i9-12900HK mobile processor under the new Alder Lake CPU architecture.