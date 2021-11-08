All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU: 7424 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR6

NVIDIA's flagship Ampere GPU for laptops in the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU teased: 7424 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR6 memory.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 8 2021 7:43 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is expected to unveil its new flagship Ampere laptop GPU at CES 2022 in January, with a new entry onto the Geekbench list for an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-S" CPU with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU: 7424 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR6 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new posting includes some new details, with the laptop SKU rocking the GA103S GPU with 58 Compute Units which will translate to 7424 CUDA cores (256 CUDA cores disabled). NVIDIA should offer the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 memory, depending on the configuration, on a 256-bit memory bus.

We should expect the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti to beat everything on the market obviously, and will find its way into the next-gen flagship laptops of 2022 powered by CPUs like Intel's new Core i9-12900HK mobile processor under the new Alder Lake CPU architecture.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU: 7424 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR6 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming (12G-P5-3967-KR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2249.00
$1968.88$2077.95$1879.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/8/2021 at 6:09 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.