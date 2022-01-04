AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT: Navi 24 GPU @ up to 2815MHz on 6nm, 18Gbps VRAM

AMD's new mid-range Navi 24-based GPU on TSMC 6nm will power the upcoming Radeon RX 6500 XT, GPU boost clocks of up to 2815MHz.

AMD kicks off its annual CES 2022 press conference in just a few hour's time, but ahead of that, we have some more information on the mid-range Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card.

The new Radeon RX 6500 XT will be powered by a refreshed Navi 24 GPU made on TSMC's new 6nm process node, and pack 9-10% higher GPU clocks than the Navi 23-based Radeon RX 6600 XT. AMD's new Radeon RX 6500 XT is expected to have a game clock of 2610MHz and boost clock of 2810MHz.

Inside, we should see the Navi 24 GPU that powers the Radeon RX 6500 XT to feature 1024 Stream Processors, up to 4GB of GDDR6 on a smaller 64-bit memory interface, and a 107W TDP. AMD is expected to use faster GDDR6 memory on its Radeon RX 6500 XT, which according to the latest leaks we can expect the GDDR6 memory to be clocked at a faster 18Gbps, which should see memory bandwidth at around 144GB/sec -- wasted, on that smaller 64-bit memory bus.

AMD should announce its new Navi 24-based Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card later today, with an official release of January 19.