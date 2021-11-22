All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD: yeah, the Radeon RX 6500M, Radeon RX 6300M have our Navi 24 GPU

AMD confirms its mid-range Radeon RX 6500M and Radeon RX 6300M graphics cards will both feature the cut-down Navi 24 GPU.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 22 2021 7:31 PM CST
AMD has a couple of new graphics cards are coming: the Radeon RX 6500M and Radeon RX 6300M, which will both feature the Navi 24 GPU.

We have heard about the Navi 24-powered GPUs before from Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead, with the entry-level Navi 24 GPU taking care of at least 6 new graphics cards from AMD. We should see the Radeon PRO W6500M, Radeon PRO 6300M, and then gaming SKUs in the Radeon RX 6500M and Radeon RX 6300M.

These 4 graphics cards are expected to join the already-known Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 series desktop graphics cards -- also powered by the same Navi 24 GPU. What we do know about the Navi 24 GPU is that it has a PCI Device ID of 7420-743F which has been spotted in Linux kernel/driver leaks previously.

AMD's new cut-down Navi 24 GPU should have 16 Compute Units with 1024 Stream Processors, and should drop sometime in early 2022 -- at this point, we should see the new Navi 24-powered graphics cards to debut during CES 2022.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, coelacanth-dream.com, repo.radeon.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

