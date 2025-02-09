AMD launches new RDNA 3 GPU in China, the Radeon RX 7650 GRE

The Radeon RX 7650 GRE or Golden Rabbit Edition is a new RDNA 3 GPU launching in China, and with 8GB of VRAM performance should be on par with the 7600.

AMD's first official brand-new Radeon GPU launch for 2025 isn't the long-awaited arrival of RDNA and the new Radeon RX 9070 XT - but a new RDNA 3 card for China. The Radeon RX 7650 GRE or Golden Rabbit Edition is a new mainstream option with 8GB of VRAM that sits between the Radeon RX 7600 8GB and the Radeon RX 7600 XT 16GB.

Radeon RX 7650 GRE or Golden Rabbit Edition, image credit: Videocardz.

However, not all that much is surprising or exciting about the Radeon RX 7650 GRE. Spec-wise, it's a Radeon RX 7600 with a slight overclock and power rating increase. As the full Navi 33 GPU or chip can be found in all Radeon RX 7600 models (the non-Xt, the XT, and the new GRE), you're looking at the same 32 Compute Units (CUs) and 2048 Stream Processors.

The new Radeon RX 7650 GRE features a boost clock speed of up to 2695 MHz (or 2755 MHz in OC models), compared to the Radeon RX 7600's boost clock speed of 2655 MHz. This sees its power rating increase from 165W to 170W. With the same 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit interface, performance for the new GRE variant should be on par with the Radeon RX 7600.

GPU Radeon RX 7650 GRE Radeon RX 7600 Radeon RX 7600 XT Architecture RDNA 3 RDNA 3 RDNA 3 Compute Units 32 32 32 Cores 2,048 2,048 2,048 Boost Clock 2,695MHz 2,625MHz 2,755MHz VRAM 8GB 8GB 16GB Memory Speed 18Gbps 18Gbps 18Gbps Memory Interface 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 288GB/s 288GB/s 288GB/s TDP 170W 165W 190W

One of the main reasons AMD would launch a new mainstream GPU now, especially with the RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9060 and Radeon RX 9060 XT launching soon, is excess stock or inventory. As reported by Videocardz, several Radeon RX 7650 GRE models are being launched by AMD's partners - ASRock, ASUS, PowerColor, and Sapphire.

Sapphire is releasing two models: the triple-fan Sapphire Radeon RX 7650 GRE Black Diamond and a Sapphire Radeon RX 7650 GRE Pulse variant. ASRock is releasing a Challenger variant, while PowerColor is launching a Hellhound variant with the model's signature blue LED lighting.