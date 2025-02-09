All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD launches new RDNA 3 GPU in China, the Radeon RX 7650 GRE

The Radeon RX 7650 GRE or Golden Rabbit Edition is a new RDNA 3 GPU launching in China, and with 8GB of VRAM performance should be on par with the 7600.

AMD launches new RDNA 3 GPU in China, the Radeon RX 7650 GRE
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's first 2025 GPU launch is the Radeon RX 7650 GRE, a new RDNA 3 card for China. It features 8GB VRAM, a slight overclock, and an increased power rating compared to the RX 7600. The launch could be due to excess inventory with ASRock, ASUS, PowerColor, and Sapphire models.

AMD's first official brand-new Radeon GPU launch for 2025 isn't the long-awaited arrival of RDNA and the new Radeon RX 9070 XT - but a new RDNA 3 card for China. The Radeon RX 7650 GRE or Golden Rabbit Edition is a new mainstream option with 8GB of VRAM that sits between the Radeon RX 7600 8GB and the Radeon RX 7600 XT 16GB.

Radeon RX 7650 GRE or Golden Rabbit Edition, image credit: Videocardz.
2

Radeon RX 7650 GRE or Golden Rabbit Edition, image credit: Videocardz.

However, not all that much is surprising or exciting about the Radeon RX 7650 GRE. Spec-wise, it's a Radeon RX 7600 with a slight overclock and power rating increase. As the full Navi 33 GPU or chip can be found in all Radeon RX 7600 models (the non-Xt, the XT, and the new GRE), you're looking at the same 32 Compute Units (CUs) and 2048 Stream Processors.

The new Radeon RX 7650 GRE features a boost clock speed of up to 2695 MHz (or 2755 MHz in OC models), compared to the Radeon RX 7600's boost clock speed of 2655 MHz. This sees its power rating increase from 165W to 170W. With the same 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit interface, performance for the new GRE variant should be on par with the Radeon RX 7600.

GPURadeon RX 7650 GRERadeon RX 7600Radeon RX 7600 XT
ArchitectureRDNA 3RDNA 3RDNA 3
Compute Units323232
Cores2,0482,0482,048
Boost Clock2,695MHz2,625MHz2,755MHz
VRAM8GB8GB16GB
Memory Speed18Gbps18Gbps18Gbps
Memory Interface128-bit128-bit128-bit
Bandwidth288GB/s288GB/s288GB/s
TDP170W165W190W

One of the main reasons AMD would launch a new mainstream GPU now, especially with the RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9060 and Radeon RX 9060 XT launching soon, is excess stock or inventory. As reported by Videocardz, several Radeon RX 7650 GRE models are being launched by AMD's partners - ASRock, ASUS, PowerColor, and Sapphire.

Sapphire is releasing two models: the triple-fan Sapphire Radeon RX 7650 GRE Black Diamond and a Sapphire Radeon RX 7650 GRE Pulse variant. ASRock is releasing a Challenger variant, while PowerColor is launching a Hellhound variant with the model's signature blue LED lighting.

Photo of the Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Graphics Card
Best Deals: Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$459.99 USD
$443 USD -
Buy
$629.99 CAD
$599.99 CAD -
Buy
-
£448.62 -
Buy
$459.99 USD
$443 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/9/2025 at 7:07 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles