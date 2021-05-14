AMD Navi 24 GPU aka 'Beige Goby' teased: Big Navi for under $150

AMD's new lower-end Navi 24 GPU detailed: entry-level 'Beige Goby' should be the Radeon RX 6500, or Radeon RX 6400 series.

AMD will have another Navi GPU out this year with rumors swirling on the new Navi 24 being teased, codenamed "Beige Goby" and spotted in new Linux drivers.

For reference, Navi 21 was codenamed "Sienna Cichlid" while Navi 22 was codenamed "Navy Flounder" while Navi 23 is codenamed "Dimgrey Cavefish" because reasons. The new Navi 24 GPU should be powering the not-yet-announced Radeon RX 6500 or Radeon RX 6400 series graphics cards.

The new RDNA 2-powered Navi 24 GPU will reportedly have 1 SDMA engine (normally discrete GPUs have 2 SDMA engines), 16MB of Infinity Cache, and 16 Compute Units (1024 shader cores). But then our friend Tom @ Moore's Law is providing more details in that the single small 16 compute units + tiny IC + single GDDR6 chip = great low-power Radeon RX 560 replacement that should consume under 75W.

AMD needs a low-power RDNA 2-based GPU for lower-end PCs, esports and internet cafe markets, and lower-end gaming laptops. We shouldn't expect anything until at least late Q2 2021 and more like Q3 2021 at this point, we've still got to get through the Radeon RX 6600 series first, folks.