AMD's new Navi 24 GPU spotted, new 6nm GPU powers Radeon RX 6500 XT

AMD's new Radeon RX 6500 XT will be powered by the Navi 24 GPU on 6nm, with the new Navi 24 GPU spotted in the flesh before launch.

AMD is set to launch its new Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card in the coming weeks, powered by the new cut-down Navi 24 GPU on the fresh 6nm node by TSMC.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The smallest member of the RDNA 2 family of graphics cards is close, with the budget desktop gaming GPU -- the Navi 24 GPU itself with a die size of an estimated 141mm2 -- being smaller than the RDNA-based Navi 14 with 158mm2. We should see the new Navi 24 GPU with half the GPU clusters of Navi 23 (which has 16).

Each of the GPU clusters have 64 Stream Processors, with the full GPU offering 1024 shading units -- AMD has also reduced its Infinity Cache on the Navi 24 GPU -- down to 16MB Infinity Cache on a 64-bit wide memory controller. This should be the last GPU in the RDNA 2 family of chips, however, it is the first 6nm GPU that AMD will be launching (when it launches). AMD will also be most likely launching its mobile-focused "Rembrandt" APU on 6nm, too.

AMD's new cut-down Navi 24 GPU will power both the Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 series desktop GPUs, which the RX 6500 XT is reportedly launching January 19, 2022 -- while the RX 6400 could be going to OEMs with no ETA right now. We should see AMD fully unveil its new Navi 24 (and everything else Team Red) at CES 2022 starting next week.