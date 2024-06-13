ASRock updates budget Radeon RX 6500 XT, doubles VRAM to 8GB

AMD's Radeon RX 6500 XT is an entry-level budget option for those looking to get into PC gaming without breaking the bank. The card and model are a few years old now, and with reference specs of 4GB of GDDR6 memory at 18 Gb/s on a 64-bit interface, it's not exactly something we could recommend in 2024.

ASRock Radeon RX 6500 XT Phantom Gaming 8GB OC (RX6500XT PG 8GO).

That is, until now. Sort of. ASRock has launched a brand-new Radeon RX 6500 XT variant with the ASRock Radeon RX 6500 XT Phantom Gaming 8GB OC (RX6500XT PG 8GO). As the name suggests, this variant increases the VRAM capacity to 8GB, making it far more useful for playing modern titles at 1080p with low to medium settings.

Outside of the memory, you've got the same Navi 24 GPU, albeit with a boost to the out-of-the-box Boost Clock to 2825 MHz. Double the memory and an overclocked GPU? It sounds great for a GPU that retails for $169.99 USD (which is substantially lower in price than the entry-level GeForce RTX 3050 from the same generation). However, there is a catch.

8GB is a must in 2024 for storing game data and assets without hitching or tanking performance. However, the 8GB of GDDR6 seen here is still 18 Gb/s on a 64-bit interface - giving it an effective memory bandwidth of 143.9 GB/s. Still, it's a welcome addition, and this ASRock variant is a budget GPU to consider.

The ASRock Radeon RX 6500 XT Phantom Gaming 8GB OC has a compact dual-slot build and a length of 240 mm. It is also powered via a single 8-pin PCIe cable and rated at 107W.