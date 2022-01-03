Samsung asks for 'Age of Togetherness' with new Frame, Neo QLED TVs

Samsung's latest The Frame TV is back, bigger, and better than ever -- the showpiece TV has a new anti-reflective display.

Samsung has unveiled its latest and greatest The Frame TV, which is an even sleeker, and even more expensive TV that looks like a piece of art in your room... if you can afford it.

The company lets you show off your own videos and photos, as well as show off customized metal and wooden frames so that it truly does look like a painting on your wall. The latest version of Samsung's The Frame TV has a new anti-reflective screen that will look more realistic than previous Frame TVs.

Samsung says that the new matte finish on The Frame 2022 TVs makes the screen have a "lifelike paper and canvas texture" that has been "engineered to maximise light scattering surface irregularities" even if they're in a bright room. I think you'd need to see the anti-reflective screen on the new Frame TV to really understand what Samsung has in its expensive boutique TVs.

Samsung's new The Frame comes in sizes between 32 inches and 85 inches, with no pricing or availability announced by Samsung at CES 2022 just yet... but don't expect them to be cheap.